Donna McIntyre and her daughter Ally have become familiar faces to local youth athletes and their families over the years.
The duo works side-by-side to maintain the “Bullpen,” the concession stand at Booth Field — a mainstay for the thirsty and hungry, as well as a central command post at the facility for children who may have become separated from their parents or are in need of mediation in the case of playground conflicts.
Donna, 54, started volunteering around eight years ago as a treasurer, registration director, and concession stand manager.
She’s also been the registration director for Foxboro Youth Football and Cheerleading for about five years.
“I have a strong belief in giving back to the community, helping the children in the community, and being actively involved in the things my grandchildren participate in,” Donna said.
She manages all aspects of the concessions, from buying the food and supplies to cooking and supervising volunteers, as well as working the stand about 20 to 25 hours a week from the beginning of April to the end of June.
Volunteering in the posts is a joy, she said, but the biggest reward is interacting with the kids.
“We had to close for 2 years because of the pandemic and every time I was at a store I’d have a kid come up to me asking when we’d be open again so they could get a slushie. I also enjoy knowing that the community is grateful for the concession stand,” Donna said.
Since it is right in the middle of all the activities at Booth Field, Donna said when kids get separated from their parents or they have issues with other children at the playground, the kids know they can come to the Bullpen to see her and they’ll be safe.
Many youths also volunteer at the stand and Donna strongly believes in leading by example.
“Having youth volunteers is important to me because it starts them helping out and giving back at an earlier age, which will hopefully carry over to adulthood. While they are volunteering I also try to encourage them to help in other volunteer aspects,” Donna said.
“We also talk about what is going on with them and in some cases, ways for them to make positive choices in life,” she said. “They enjoy helping me and know that not only do I appreciate it but that they are making a difference in the community and that always makes them feel good about themselves.”
She knows the youth in the community appreciate the experience they get from helping out and she said that in itself is priceless.
Donna’s passion for community service led her daughter Ally to join her as a volunteer at the stand.
Ally, 33, has been volunteering for about 5 years, spending 17-20 hours a week at the concession stand from Monday to Friday 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Ally does a little of everything — mainly the register, stocking, putting out the table, toasting the fried dough and pretzels and churros — and helps with the shopping for concessions and clean up after every night.
“I do whatever needs to be done,” she said.
“I love helping people, especially kids. I love the feeling that I am making a difference. I love the environment and working with my mom,” Ally said.
She said volunteering means a lot to her and thinks it’s important to give back and helping those in need.
Like her mother, Ally supports youth volunteers because she thinks it is good to teach kids to help at an early age and it teaches them values.
“When my mom took it over she needed the extra help, so I helped her and fell in love with the Bullpen. I love the kids and interacting with people. I enjoy it very much,” Ally said.
She’s also very proud of her mom.
“My mom does so much for our community. She works and still finds time to do things for others. She has taught me how to appreciate things and give back to people. She is just an amazing person who I look up to,” Ally said.
There is mutual admiration from mom.
Donna said when Ally was young she was also actively involved in everything her daughter did, just as she is now with her grandchildren, and she knows firsthand that leading by example works.
“Ally does an amazing job with all the tasks asked of her and she is great with the volunteers and patrons. Her helping out takes some of the load off of me and it is so rewarding to know I’ve instilled the importance of volunteering in her.”
Steve Tortora, a father of three boys — one playing baseball and two playing football — recently stopped at the stand to get some food while his son was at a baseball game.
Donna and Ally “do an outstanding job with football and baseball is just rolling up. They are doing a great job.”