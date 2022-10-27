The names of eight Spanish-American War veterans from Foxboro whose service records have long been consigned to obscurity will finally be honored at Memorial Hall among the town’s other pre-World War I vets.
Selectmen on Tuesday endorsed a request to recognize the eight veterans on a new tablet to be displayed at Memorial Hall — the first formal acknowledgment by the town of their service during the Spanish-American War.
The project will officially be announced through a proclamation delivered at local Veteran’s Day services, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Foxboro High School.
“I think you have our blessings,” selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson said. “How fabulous that you are able to tell the story of those veterans and honor them.”
According to local historian Jack Authelet, retired editor of The Foxboro Reporter, the board’s endorsement validates a months-long effort to identify the late 19th-century veterans, and is helping unlock a little-known chapter in the town’s history.
“One of our greatest commitments is that we will not forget,” he said.
Four of the eight servicemen – Charles Everdean, Fred Fletcher, George Hearn and Thomas Kelly -- had been serving aboard U.S. Navy or Coast Guard vessels when the war broke out in 1898, and were subsequently reassigned to wartime duties.
The other four -- Joseph Kirby, Charles Krebs, Dr. Frank Lillyman and Roy Wells -- enlisted after hostilities commenced and the government issued a call for 250,000 volunteers.
Authelet said that still other Spanish-American War veterans are known to be buried in Foxboro, but not all would be recognized on the new tablet at Memorial Hall.
“Being a veteran is one thing,” he explained. “But you had to be living in Foxboro when you entered the service to have a place on our tablet.”
Authelet added that anyone coming into Memorial Hall to view the plaque will have access to supplemental information about the veteran’s respective service records.
Recounting how the history sleuths tracked down Foxboro’s Spanish-American War vets, Authelet credited Mark Ferencik and Emilie Bonin from the Foxboro Historical Commission, Town Clerk Robert Cutler, scout leader Connie Gonsalves and veterans’ administrator Ally Rodriguez, among others.
He extended special thanks to Keith Vezeau, an archivist with the Adjutant General’s Office assigned to Massachusetts Archives, who verified information collected on local enlistees through access to state, county and national sources.
Authelet said that renewed interest in the conflict may yet elicit additional information leading to more Spanish-American War veterans from Foxboro. These will likely include Fred Meekins, whose service record is still being researched but has not been included among the first eight honorees.
Documenting local reaction to unfolding events in the late 1800s, Authelet said that during the run-up to the Spanish-American War local civic and fraternal orders concerned about the treatment of Cuban nationals by the Spanish raised money and collected food and clothing.
“They gathered anything they could ship down there to help these people,” he said.
Following the infamous sinking of the battleship Maine on Feb. 15, 1898, which resulted in the deaths of 260 crew members, shocked citizens flocked to a service held in the Baptist church with participation from the town’s three other congregations.
Still later, on May 1, when Commadore George Dewey’s Asiatic Squadron steamed into Manila Bay and destroyed the Spanish Pacific Fleet at anchor with naval gunfire, Foxboro residents responded with a grand celebration.
“They had a bonfire,” Authelet said. “They had people with cymbals and horns and bells -- anything that would make a noise.”
Town squares
In a related matter, selectmen also granted permission to replace 29 aging markers erected in memory of local veterans who died in service from World War I to the present. Ferencik said the markers are situated on street corners throughout the town near the deceased veterans’ family homes.
“It’s another affirmation of our promise that we would never forget them and what they did for their country,” Ferencik said.
The first batch, for World War I servicemen, had been installed in 1923, he said. Over the years, they have been painted and repainted, repaired when necessary, and now are in need of replacement.
“There’s a lot of them in pretty bad shape,” Ferencik said, adding the town historical commission has engaged a vendor who produced a suitable prototype.
That prototype -- a replacement marker honoring Lawrence W. Foster -- already has been installed at the original location on the town Common across from Main Street, Ferencik said.
For years, Willis Road resident John Gaetani had been the unofficial keeper of the plaques -- maintaining them and even restoring them when necessary. But Ferencik said the long-standing arrangement was unsustainable.
“You can take a look at that and see what you think,” he said to selectmen, noting that it would cost $6,000 to replace the remaining 28 markers.
Chiming in on the matter, Authelet suggested that it would be fitting to fund the project with contributions from citizens.
“Let the people be part of it,” he said.