That Foxboro emerged from Monday’s windswept downpours with power largely intact most likely stemmed from a little bit of luck and ongoing tree-trimming efforts by National Grid and town public work crews.
Residential customers in Franklin and other neighboring towns weren’t so lucky, however.
“It was a long night and an early morning,” observed Ann Malley, who oversees community and customer management for National Grid.
Accompanied by public works director Chris Gallagher, Malley on Tuesday night updated selectmen on programs to minimize interruptions during severe weather, while also outlining general preparedness for the upcoming winter season.
The timing of her appearance, just 24 hours after a major northeast storm, may have been coincidental, but Malley reinforced the utility’s commitment to improving outcomes in Foxboro and surrounding communities.
Extended power outages have been a sensitive issue locally as far back as 2011, when selectmen petitioned the state Department of Public Utilities to open a special investigation into National Grid’s actions related to a near total, multi-day blackout of the town stemming from Tropical Storm Irene.
That late August power outage, lasting nearly a week for some local customers, was followed less than two months later by widespread failures after a freak, pre-Halloween snowstorm.
Since then, National Grid has undertaken steps to improve storm readiness by shoring up existing infrastructure and cutting back trees and overhanging branches from power lines.
“All the supply lines have been upgraded, we’re working on the substations and we’re replacing a lot of the wire that’s out in the street,” Malley said.
In addition, the utility has adopted a five-year tree trimming cycle in Foxboro — meaning 20 percent of the town is addressed every year, on a rotating basis — as well as responding to hazardous situations needing immediate attention.
Malley said that trimming is limited to National Grid lines only, excluding fiber optic or other cabling strung along utility poles, with six feet of clearance provided on either side of the power line and 10 feet above and below.
“We don’t trim [around other conduit],” she pointed out. “We only trim our lines.”
In response to a question by Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan, Malley said that tree crews contracted by National Grid customarily remove debris after tree trimming operations. However, this responsibility often falls to town public works personnel during storm-related emergencies.
“During an emergency we don’t have time to do that,” she said.
Gallagher explained that town highway personnel routinely coordinate with National Grid to identify and address potential trouble spots.
“We drive the entire town after every storm where there’s a lot of tree debris,” he said, and remove any fallen limbs or branches within the town right-of-way. “We try to get through the town as quick as we can.”
Gallagher also assured selectmen the highway department is geared up for snow removal operations, with 22 pieces of hired equipment to supplement the town’s snowplow fleet.
In recent weeks, he added, crews have focused on street sweeping in hopes of averting clogged street drains that can result in icing conditions during cold weather.