DEDHAM — Almost a third of the inmates at the Dedham House of Corrections have been vaccinated, according to the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Patrick McDermott said in a statement that he is encouraging staff and inmates to vaccinate.
“Currently, of the inmates able to take the vaccine, we have had 105 who have accepted, which is approximately 30 percent of our population,” McDermott said.
The staff continues to provide information in an effort to encourage both safe prevention practices and taking of the vaccine, the sheriff said.
Following testing for COVID-19, McDermott said 73 inmates tested positive for the virus over the last week.
The majority of those who have tested positive had only mild symptoms or have been asymptomatic. One inmate was hospitalized and one had a high-grade fever, according to the sheriff.
The units with positive cases are under quarantine and continuous monitoring by medical staff, McDermott said.
“The Norfolk County Sheriff’s office continues to keep the health and safety of inmates and staff at the forefront of our work,” McDermott said.
In addition to extensive inmate testing, on-site staff testing is available to anyone at any time, he said.
Staff and inmates wear masks and there are routine cleaning and sanitization of the facilities, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff’s office has been in constant contact with the state Department of Public Health and “will continue to monitor the situation and work with DPH to do everything possible to keep both staff and inmates safe,” McDermott said.
Prisoner advocates have pushed for the release of inmates to reduce the prison population across the state, arguing that social distancing is impossible in a jail setting.