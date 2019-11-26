WRENTHAM -- A lawyer with almost two decades of experience has been sworn in as an assistant clerk magistrate in Wrentham District Court.
Mark Fabiano fills the position left vacant by Cynthia Kerr, who retired in July after 42 years at the court, Clerk Magistrate Michelle Kelley announced Wednesday.
Fabiano, 45, who was appointed by Kelley, has more than 17 years of legal experience. He served four years as a Norfolk County assistant district attorney and was most recently in private practice in Norwood, specializing in both criminal and civil litigation.
He is a graduate of Tulane University Law School in New Orleans and has a bachelor's degree from the University of Redlands in California.
The court has eight towns in its jurisdiction, including Wrentham, Foxboro, Norfolk and Plainville.
Clerk magistrates have wide authority in the state's legal system. In addition to issuing arrest warrants and search warrants sought by law enforcement, they decide whether police have probable cause for criminal complaints.
Other duties include presiding over criminal show-cause hearings and civil small claims cases as well as civil motor vehicle offenses.
Fabiano lives in Norfolk with his wife and two daughters.