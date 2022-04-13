When it came to naming a replacement for Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello, the calculus was undeniable.
Mello, Foxboro’s K-8 math and science director before being elevated to the assistant superintendent post in January 2018, will be leaving for a private-sector job providing support for math educators, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos.
Her replacement, Stephanie Burroughs, has a similar pedigree -- as math department program director in Lexington, where she oversees math teachers at the town’s two middle schools.
Burroughs, who was unanimously appointed by school committee members on Tuesday night, is the third major hire for Foxboro schools this spring, joining incoming Foxboro High School principal James Donovan and Robert Worth, who will be taking over as principal at the Burrell Elementary School.
She holds bachelor’s degrees in both mathematics and mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in education leadership and a doctorate in organizational change and leadership from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.
A former high school mathematics instructor who has taught everything from algebra to calculus while also serving as a program specialist, Burroughs was recommended by a search panel headed by Michael Stanton, principal of the Taylor Elementary School.
“What really stood out, as far as her background and experience, is how student-centered she is,” Berdos said. “That came out loud and clear through the interview process, as well as from different people that I spoke with.”
Characterizing Burroughs as a “forward thinker and visionary” as well as a gifted administrator, Berdos said she has been successful in articulating a vision for student achievement and success.
While suggesting that Mello will prove “a hard act to follow,” Berdos nonetheless predicted that Burroughs will compliment frameworks and programs already existing in Foxboro schools.
“We’re not going to lose any ground as we go forward,” she said.
Burroughs, who thanked committee members for their kind words and pledges of support, confessed to watching several Foxboro school board meetings last weekend in an effort to prepare for Tuesday night’s introductory session.
“Throughout this interview process it’s been clear to me that Foxboro is a very special place,” she said. “You are a collaborative community that cares about kids and this is truly the right place for me.”
Burroughs also told board members that fundamentally, she views her job as helping teachers to help kids.
“That’s truly what I believe this role is all about,” she said.
Greeting Burroughs on behalf of both the school community and community at large, Chairman Rob Canfield said she has much to offer local students.
“As we look at where we are and where we want to go, your experience and the work that you’ve done are certainly assets that we’re going to leverage as we continue to get better at what we do,” Canfield said.
Committee member Sarah LiDonni, who participated in the search and screening process, commended Burroughs for her professionalism during the interviews.
“Foxboro is really, really lucky to have you,” LiDonni said.
Fellow board member Brent Ruter concurred, saying he was “thoroughly delighted” at Burroughs’ interest in Foxboro schools and asserting that her commitment to public scholarship had been an important consideration for the search panel.
“That’s one of the things I love about our current administration, they put their scholarship and their learning into action,” Ruter said.
Asked how to best help students make up classroom time lost during two years of pandemic-related disruptions, Burroughs said educators need to focus first on building relationships and meeting people where they are.
“The pandemic impacted everybody in different ways -- students, teachers and community members alike,” she observed. “Unfortunately, it was much longer than all of us would have liked, and it’s going to take longer than any of us would like to recover from that.”