Next spring figures to be a banner season for ongoing efforts to dress up the Town Common and central business district.
In keeping with that goal, selectmen recently endorsed plans to showcase decorative banners on utility poles surrounding the Common that were developed by the Foxboro Common Business Collaborative, an ad hoc committee consisting of business owners and local officials.
Although slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the program is expected to complement related efforts to improve traffic flow and parking access in the town center, as well as branding it as the historic and cultural heart of the community.
According to Cindi Haddad Drew, a member of the collaborative who owns and operates a Central Street jewelry business, banners will be sponsored by local merchants and other businesses, so there will be no cost to taxpayers.
The banner design features a blue-and-gold color scheme highlighting the iconic image of Memorial Hall. That same theme will be repeated on a series of new traffic and informational signs envisioned for the town center directing visitors to public buildings, recreational areas and available parking.
Drew said there are 24 available banner positions in the first phase, 10 of which already have been assigned to prospective sponsors in return for a $100 fee. With last Tuesday night’s formal endorsement by selectmen, Drew said she expects plenty of interest in acquiring the remaining positions.
Banners will remain visible year round, she added, with the exception of several weeks prior to Founder’s Day in June, as well as during the holidays, when seasonally-themed banners are displayed.
Selectmen greeted Drew’s presentation with enthusiasm, saying they hoped the project will provide a boost to local businesses, many of which are struggling to rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“This is a project that’s been ongoing for a long time,” board member Leah Gibson said. “I think it really will dress up the center of town and support the businesses.”