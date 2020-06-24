Ongoing efforts at enhancing public access to Neponset Reservoir took a major step forward this spring with the formal opening of a new boat launch on Edwards Road.
Roughly a quarter-mile off Beach Street, the new boat launch is situated at a location long used by recreational small boaters to access the reservoir, or just to fish along the shoreline.
However the new launch area, which consists of a small off-street parking area and a crushed stone ramp leading down to the water, marks a significant improvement over the crude pathway that previously existed — and is already proving a popular spot for those seeking to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of Neponset Reservoir.
Boaters can now back vehicles down to the water’s edge, making it more convenient to launch non-motorized, hand-carry boats such as canoes and kayaks.
The new ramp was a joint venture between the town and NRRC, Inc., a private group established to manage settlement funding aimed at helping cleanse the reservoir of phosphate contamination. The installation was completed late last fall.
“The Edwards Road boat launch provides an additional point of entry, besides Kersey Point, for people to drop in their boats and fish, explore or just take in the beauty of this wonderful resource,” Mary Peterson, a founding member of the NRRC, said. “We want to thank the town, and extend special thanks to NRRC member Rick Lewis for their commitment and guidance in making this happen.”
Though it was years in the making, through the efforts of both groups, the goal was ultimately accomplished, which was to bring more opportunity for the public to have access to the lake while ensuring considerations such as stormwater management were worked into the plan and design.
Although the lot provides parking for eight cars, it’s not unusual for spaces to be filled early on weekends as well as weekdays during this time when many are out of work.