Foxboro Recreation opened the newly renovated Booth Playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of dozens of Foxborough children and their families Thursday, Oct. 3. The new playground was funded by the Town of Foxborough and local individuals and organizations, including the Partners in Patriotism Fund (PIP Fund).
The project replaced the outdated former playground and totaled over $110,000, a cost covered by an initial $85,000 from the Town’s capital improvement project budget and amplified by donation efforts from the PIP Fund, Friends of Foxboro Recreation, Lions Club, Rotary Club and Bethany Church. The PIP Fund teamed up with Foxboro Recreation and the Friends of Foxboro Recreation to grant the $10,000 needed to complete the fundraising efforts.
“Playgrounds are an important element of the Foxborough community,” said PIP Fund Grants Committee Chairman Jimmy McGowan. “The PIP Fund was pleased to be able to assist Foxboro Recreation in funding the new Booth Playground. We were honored to be invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and seeing the children from our community play on the new playground for the first time was a special experience.”
Foxboro Recreation unveiled the new playground at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 3 in front of dozens of Foxborough families. Following the ceremony, dozens of children had the opportunity to use the playground for the first time. The proximity to numerous playing fields in the Booth complex makes the playground a popular place for children.
The new playground includes a rubber foundation accessible to children of all abilities and updated equipment featuring accessible tire swings, jungle gyms and climbing areas. During the planning process, Foxboro Recreation worked closely with the Foxboro Commission on Disability and the Massachusetts Office on Disability to ensure the new playground will be a place where all children can play. It replaces a playground that was at the Booth for over 20 years and taken down last spring because its playground pieces were no longer in compliance and were deemed unsafe.