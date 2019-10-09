The newly-renovated Booth Playground, outfitted with new equipment, reopened to kids of all ages last week.
The $110,000 renovation included the replacement of outdated equipment that had presented safety issues with new tire swings, a jungle gym and other climbing structures.
The new playground includes a rubber foundation, making the space accessible to children of all abilities.
Funding for the project included $85,000 from the town’s capital improvement budget, as well as donations from the PIP Fund, Friends of Foxboro Recreation, Lions Club, Rotary Club and Bethany Church.
The PIP Fund teamed up with Foxboro Recreation and the Friends of Foxboro Recreation to grant the $10,000 needed to complete the fundraising efforts.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Thursday.
“Playgrounds are an important element of the Foxboro community,” PIP Fund Grants Committee Chairman Jimmy McGowan said. “The PIP Fund was pleased to be able to assist Foxboro Recreation in funding the new Booth Playground. We were honored to be invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and seeing the children from our community play on the new playground for the first time was a special experience.”
During the planning process, the recreation department worked closely with the Foxboro Commission on Disability and the Massachusetts Office on Disability to ensure the new playground will be a place where all children can play.