After 19 years on the job in Brookline, the last 10 as that town’s senior inspector, it’s probably safe to say that Foxboro’s new building commissioner is enjoying his daily commute.
Barry Ringler, who lives in nearby Walpole, was hired earlier this month to oversee the town building department. Introducing himself to selectmen Tuesday night, Ringler said that he remained in Brookline for nearly two decades, but wanted to explore new challenges now that his children were older.
“I’m very proud and grateful for the opportunity,” he said.
Ringler replaces Mark Dupell of Chelmsford, who resigned in late October just four months after being hired, saying that his daily commute was too taxing to continue over the long term.
“The good news is he lives in Walpole,” Town Manager William Keegan said of Ringler. “The driving won’t be a challenge for him.”
Local officials hope that Ringler’s arrival marks an end to a lengthy period of leadership turnover in the inspections department that began with the December 2017 retirement of long-time Building Commissioner William Casbarra.
At that time, Casbarra was replaced by Nick Riccio, a respected municipal official who held the same position in Wrentham and had previously worked in similar capacities in both North Attleboro and Mansfield.
But when Riccio stepped down unexpectedly several years later, the town struggled to find a suitable replacement. As a result, Casbarra was lured back from retirement on a provisional basis, paving the way for Dupell’s brief tenure.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who in his dual role as human resources director coordinated the search and hiring process, referred to Ringler as “a unique individual with incredible skill.”
Johns said a number of those who applied for the building post were highly educated, including several registered architects, but some lacked the proper qualifications to stamp plans and issue certificates of occupancy.
Health director
Johns also reported the town is close to making a hire to replace outgoing public health Director Pauline Zajdel, whose retirement took effect on Thanksgiving week, a bit earlier than originally expected.
As an interim measure, Keegan appointed Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, a registered sanitarian, to serve as the town’s health director until a permanent hire is made.
Meanwhile, Ringler said he is looking forward to earning his keep in Foxboro. “We’re going to have some fun,” he told selectmen. “And there’s no question we’re going to get it right.”