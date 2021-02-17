Two months into his new role as Foxboro’s top building official, Barry Ringler is setting up shop nicely.
“As everybody knows, this is my first position as a building commissioner so I’m learning as I go,” Ringler said, crediting Town Manager William Keegan and other key officials for helping him acclimate to his new set of responsibilities.
Ringler, who lives in Walpole, spent 19 years on the job in Brookline, the last decade as that town’s senior inspector. He replaces Mark Dupell of Chelmsford, who resigned last October just four months after being hired, saying that his daily commute was too taxing to continue over the long term.
Appearing before selectmen Tuesday night, Ringler characterized his first two months as “business as usual,” with what he termed “meat-and-potatoes” home renovation projects permit applications routinely being processed.
From an administrative perspective, Ringler said the application process is moving towards an expanded online presence, allowing applicants to file and access permits via their cell phones.
“There are a lot more people more willing to do it online than come up to the building department,” he said. “This helps to reduce the amount of people we have coming into the town hall and helps keep the workload down.”
Not only is this approach more user-friendly for applicants, it helps increase productivity for office staff.
Pointing out that Ringler takes office following a tumultuous multi-year period involving several leadership changes in the town building department, Selectwoman Leah Gibson said she hoped that he could establish some continuity.
“I want to make sure things are smooth for our residents and businesses,” Gibson said. “You could be working on a project and essentially be on your third building commissioner.”
In response, Ringler reassured board members of his long-term commitment to Foxboro.
“I think I’d be crazy to leave this town,” he said. “You people are great. You don’t have any hidden agendas. You’re all professional. Who could ask for more? It’s like a big family working at this town hall -- I’m looking at the clock and it’s 20 minutes to 8 and I don’t want to go home.”
“Barry, I hope your family’s not watching this, especially your wife,” deadpanned Selectman Chris Mitchell.