The number of new reported coronavirus cases appeared to be slowing in the week ending Aug. 31
Locally, in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, the number of reported cases held steady at 50 in the week ending Aug. 31, which is one less than the 51 recorded in the week ending Aug. 24.
The 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle are Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
The reported cases do not reflect the true number of COVID-19 cases as most people who get the virus now either test at home and don't report it to their doctor, or never test.
Statewide, the number of new reported coronavirus cases increased by 123 from the 2,048 recorded in the week ending Aug. 24, to 2,171 in the week ending Aug. 31.
That’s an increase of 6%.
In the week ending Aug. 24, the number of reported cases statewide increased by 459 to 2,048, which was more than double the 212 recorded in the week ending Aug. 17.
The highest number of reported new cases statewide for one week was 132,557, recorded on Jan. 14, 2022.
The highest number locally for one week was 3,463, recorded on Jan. 13, 2022.
In the week ending Aug. 24, the number of reported new local cases increased from 35 to 51, which was a 45% increase. That was the fourth consecutive week that numbers increased.
The total number of reported new cases for the 10-community area is 48,806.
It is the eighth consecutive week the number of reported cases has increased statewide.
The total number of confirmed reported cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 2,055,174.
The number of probable cases is 210,253.
The total number of confirmed and probable cases in Massachusetts is 2,265,427.
A death poll has not been taken in recent weeks for the 10 communities, but the last number of recorded deaths was 456.
The number of new confirmed deaths statewide was 12 and the number of probable deaths was 2.
The total number of confirmed deaths statewide since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 22,760.
And the number of probable deaths is 2,056.
The number of confirmed and probable deaths from the virus in Massachusetts is 24,816.
The elderly are most at risk from the virus. The average age of those dying from the disease is 82.
Most of the new cases come from a sub-variant known as EG.5 which is sweeping the nation.
The virus has weakened since its beginning in March 2020.
The pandemic officially ended on May 11, 2023.
Chief Medical Officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital Dr. Brian Patel has said the cases are usually not serious, but some do require hospitalization.
“There is, however, no evidence that this variant is causing more severe disease than the other COVID variants currently in circulation,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“At Sturdy Health, we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, but most patients do not have severe disease and are recovering well.”