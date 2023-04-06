Boyden Library has welcomed a new youth services librarian who has a passion for creating safe spaces for reading in the community and beyond.
Emma Brelsford, started working at Boyden Library in February and had previously served as a youth services librarian at the West Warwick Public Library in Rhode Island. She said her main goals as a youth librarian are to provide a safe, inclusive space for children and their families while encouraging their development in multiple forms of literacies.
Brelsford who a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in library and information studies, both from the University of Rhode Island, said being a children’s librarian has always been her goal. She said the best feeling is finding a book for a reluctant reader that makes their eyes light up and changes their view of reading as a chore to something that they look forward to doing.
“Children need to see themselves, or people who may not look or behave exactly like them in the books they’re reading, so I consistently purchase materials with diverse and multicultural narratives,” she said.
She said she loves the idea of the library being the “third space” in many people’s lives aside from their home and work.
“I aim to make it as welcoming and friendly as possible.”
Brelsford’s favorite types of programs to provide for children are STEAM centered. She started a Strange Science program for ages 8-12 where they do a fun and educational science experiment once a month. For instance, this month, they dissected real owl pellets.
She is also interested in providing programs for children who are homeschooled.
“I’m super excited to start planning the 2023 Summer Reading Program as well. We will have lots of great performances and programs for kids to enjoy while holding a reading challenge with fun incentives and weekly prize drawings generously donated by local businesses,” she said.
When asked what her favorite children’s book is her answer was “Willodeen” by Katherine Applegate, which tells the story of a shy, 11-year-old girl, who lives in a fantastical world called Perchance. When the mystical creatures of Perchance become threatened by human greed and natural disasters, Willodeen makes it her mission to save them while learning how to use her voice for change and making a best friend along the way. She said she loved this book because she felt completely immersed in the beautiful world Applegate created.
Brelsford said reading is extremely important for youth of all ages for a myriad of reasons.
“Not only does it enhance their cognitive development, language skills, and social-emotional learning, reading opens children’s minds up to new worlds, creates avenues of exploration, and inspires them to live their life to the fullest. Reading is for everyone,” said Brelsford, who is loving Foxboro so far. “Everyone’s been so welcoming to me, the patrons, staff at work here. Overall it’s been a great experience and I’m looking forward to meeting more Foxboro and neighboring towns’ residents.”
“Emma has been a great addition to the Boyden Library team, and has already implemented some wonderful, new programming. Her passion and enthusiasm for youth services are evident and I look forward to seeing her vision come to light in the Children’s department,” said Libby O’Neill, director of Boyden Library.