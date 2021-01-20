Townspeople who grumbled at recent efforts to reconfigure the Main Street entrance to the Common rotary in hopes of improving traffic flow haven’t seen anything yet.
Exploratory plans reviewed this week suggest the prospect of even more far-reaching changes to enhance pedestrian safety, including a 13-foot-wide “pedestrian zone” just outside the iconic Common fence and reverse angle parking that would require motorists to back into spaces but enable quick re-entry into circling traffic.
In addition, a proposed bicycle lane around part of the rotary would narrow the traveled way to a single lane between the Mechanic to Main street entrances, while potentially maintaining two lanes from Main to South streets.
Though strictly conceptual at this point, the ideas are seen as building on the Main Street entry redesign to pursue a broad, systemic approach at traffic management in the town center.
Walking selectmen through the proposal on Tuesday night, Town Engineer Chris Gallagher acknowledged the concepts will be viewed as “shocking” by some, but wanted to know if board members had an appetite for such sweeping change before proceeding further.
“While we realized the concepts are drastic, as we continued to talk to the engineering firm we really saw them as being pretty innovative,” Gallagher said.
Reserving judgment for the time being, selectmen established a task force to review the proposal, with the expectation of providing more detailed feedback in a month’s time.
According to Town Planner Paige Duncan, the current re-imagining evolved almost by chance when the town sought grant funding to evaluate and potentially signalize crosswalk locations, a logical follow-up to traffic entry changes at Main Street.
Following a grant application webinar, local officials were directed to Kittelson & Associates, a Boston-based traffic engineering firm with expertise in roundabouts and rotaries. Subsequent discussions resulted in the conceptual options presented Tuesday night.
The original Main Street entry redesign had been developed by the Pare Corporation, a separate consulting firm, with the expectation that further refinements would be needed as redevelopment continues in the town center.
Duncan said projected increases in foot traffic from plans to repurpose the former fire station, as well as looming residential projects, require an umbrella approach that addresses pedestrian, vehicular and bicycle safety.
Like Gallagher, Duncan said she initially was “taken aback” by the Kittelson vision, but suggested that some of the individual components made sense in an area that carries between 14,000-15,000 vehicles on an average day.
“We’re looking for guidance from you as road commissioners as we continue on this journey to figure out the best way to address both pedestrian and traffic safety,” she told selectmen.
While striving to remain open-minded, board members voiced initial reservations about the proposal.
“I’ll be blunt. I saw this [proposal] the other day and said, ‘You people must be out of your minds’,” said Selectman Chris Mitchell. “To be honest, this is going to be a real, real hard sell.”
Fellow board member Leah Gibson echoed Mitchell’s remarks, predicting the back-in parking would be problematic, while Stephanie McGowan questioned the need for a dedicated bicycle lane.
Responding to an inquiry from Chairman Mark Elfman, Gallagher said police and fire command staffers had reviewed the preliminary plans on Tuesday and, not surprisingly, found them somewhat over the top.
“I don’t think I can repeat what they actually said,” Gallagher joked. “They were definitely concerned about going down to one lane.”
Back on the job after being released from COVID quarantine, Town Manager William Keegan urged selectmen to carefully weigh the Kittelson concepts, but warned that time was of the essence.
“We’re at a good point to do this planning, and you hate to lose that window of opportunity if we wait too long,” Keegan said. “Before you know it, we’re going to have several new businesses in the downtown and it’s going to be harder to make infrastructure improvements once they’re in place.”