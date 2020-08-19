Planning board members last week unanimously approved a mixed-used development that will markedly change the face of South Street between Market Street and the Common rotary.
The project, dubbed Kingswood Commons by developer Joseph Lynch, features 46 residential units along with ground-floor commercial space in two separate buildings — one between Bank of America and Bay Colony Group (opposite the Common) and the other across South Street from Roberts & Sons Funeral Home.
First detailed at a Jan. 23 public hearing, the project had been placed on the back burner while Lynch incorporated suggestions to rework architectural elements thought unsuited to the center of town.
“The design right here changed quite a bit from what was originally submitted,” said Town Planner Paige Duncan.
Most prominently, “Building A,” located opposite the Common, was redesigned from a contemporary-style apartment building to a brick-front, three-story colonial with a hip roof and twin chimneys. That building will house 12 one-bedroom and 2 two-bedroom rental units, as well as 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
A larger building opposite the funeral home also was partially redesigned at the request of planners. This three-story structure, with frontage on both South and Market streets, will house 24 one-bedroom and 8 two-bedroom rental units above 1,400 square feet of retail space.
Beyond design elements, board members agreed the project is consistent with a downtown vision contained in the town’s master plan framework while roughly conforming to the scope, scale and style of other buildings surrounding the Common rotary.
“It makes it consistent with existing retail and commercial on Central Street, as well as in other parts of that area,” Chairman Kevin Weinfeld said.
Although the site facing the Common is currently vacant, two historically significant structures would be razed to make way for the proposed structure on South Street. One is the so-called “American House,” built in 1855 for James Edson Carpenter. Over the years, it served as a private residence, post office, bank and library – before being converted into apartments.
Lynch’s plans also seek to demolish an adjacent structure on South Street and a third, located at the corner of Market and Centennial streets — behind Bank of America.
The combined, horseshoe-shaped one-acre parcel — with frontage on South Street, Market Street and the Common rotary — encircles the Bay Colony Group building opposite Memorial Hall.
A total of 55 on-site parking spaces are proposed, most surface spaces located to the rear of the parcel, but also 14 garage spaces beneath Building A. These would be complimented by 11 additional curbside spaces along South and Market streets.
With last week’s decision, Kingswood Commons becomes the third significant mixed-use project in the town center that addresses Foxboro’s strategy for downtown development — combining both commerce and “walkable” living for tenants.
Last November, planning board members granted Douglas King Builders permission to construct a proposed brewpub and 19 one-bedroom rental units on a half-acre, town-owned parcel occupied by the former fire station and the Keating Funeral Home building.
A Superior Court appeal of that decision by Alison and Richard Bancroft, whose Market Street home is situated to the rear of the property, is currently pending.
And two years ago, a Medfield developer filed plans for 50 apartments and a 4,600 square foot retail-office building at 29 Wall St. on property once occupied by Grossman’s Lumber and more recently by an engineering firm.
Although approved by the town that project has languished, with developers struggling to launch construction amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Stormwater regulations
Board members also voted unanimously to adopt comprehensive stormwater regulations providing the regulatory backbone for a bylaw adopted at town meeting several years ago.
Town Engineer Lance DelPriore said the draft spelled out detailed standards to control runoff and other stormwater effects from construction projects.
“They seem to be fully in conformance,” he said of the proposed regulations. “They don’t really go crazy in any direction, but stick to the essentials.”
Town Planner Paige Duncan said the proposed regulations meet the requirements of state and federal guidelines but in most cases would not apply to homeowners pursuing home-improvement projects.
“This is not a heavy-handed regulation,” Duncan observed.
Associate member John Rhoads, a retired professional engineer, said early drafts of the regulatory changes would have applied to building projects disturbing as little as a quarter-acre of land — a provision he characterized as “burdensome.”
Instead, the final version adopted last week raised that threshold to a full acre, while embracing other modifications to eliminate compulsory language.
“I think it’s a good workable plan,” Rhoads said. “It’s time to approve it.”