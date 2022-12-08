A new documentary that looks at one man’s story of the Boy Scouts’ history of child sexual abuse puts often painful focus to the case of a former local teacher and Scout leader.
The film — “Boy Scout’s Honor” — its producers say, will bring to a wider audience the story of William Sheehan, who allegedly molested dozens of young boys in Foxboro and Florida from the 1960s through the 1980s.
After teaching in local schools and working as a swimming instructor and scoutmaster, Sheehan moved to Fort Myers, Fla., with his family in 1981. Hired as a teacher by the school district there, Sheehan also continued his involvement with the Boy Scouts.
That is where he encountered 8-year-old Aaron Averhart whose story is the main focus of the 90-minute film. Averhart, now 47, told Florida authorities in 1989 that Sheehan molested and raped him over the course of four summers at Dr. Franklin Miles Boy Scout Camp in Charlotte County, Fla.
Sheehan was banned from scouting later that year and had his Florida teaching certificate permanently revoked in 1990. Sheehan was never prosecuted due to what authorities said was advanced dementia. He died in a Florida nursing home in 2017.
Years after he says was molested, and after the emergence of social media, Averhart connected with the survivors’ network in Foxboro where, he tells the filmmakers, he found “grace and love.” Averhart gave a lengthy interview to The Foxboro Reporter in 2016 detailing Sheehan’s assaults.
The documentary’s focus shifts to Foxboro, where the Rev. Philip Dudley and Kevin Corliss, two victims of Sheehan who spoke at a selectmen’s meeting in 2013 about their abuse, retell their stories in the film in painful, often graphic detail.
Ash Patino, the documentary’s director, however, says Foxboro’s part of the story is a hopeful one. “I feel there was peace made with how Foxboro handled it,” she said in a phone interview. She pointed out that Foxboro allowed some of the survivors to tear down the small office building at Cocasset River Park where many of them were molested, an event for which Averhart traveled to Foxboro.
The film includes numerous shots of the town, including its iconic Common, presenting it as an almost idyllic New England community that was unprepared for the revelations of Sheehan’s victims.
In the wake of the revelations about Sheehan, Foxboro established a watchdog group, the Child Sexual Abuse Awareness Committee, that continues to raise awareness and provide training to combat child sexual abuse. In 2020, the program won an award for child protection from the Hockomock YMCA. The filmmakers also interview Bob Correia, chairman of the committee, and former selectman James DeVellis.
“They are teaching authority figures what signs to look for,” Patino said. “That’s a major change in Foxboro.”
In the film — which intersperses interviews with actor portrayals — Averhart often speaks highly of Foxboro. In several scenes he wears a sweatshirt emblazoned with the town’s name.
Bruce Nagel, a New Jersey attorney who won a major settlement against the Boy Scouts of America earlier this year, is the film’s producer. He says he hopes the documentary will serve as a cautionary tale for parents and other caregivers.
“We brought forward an approach that had not been done before,” Nagel said in an interview. “We focus both on the grooming process and what to watch out for and the in the way adults grapple with the terrible harm inflicted” on the victims as “they try to courageously reclaim their lives.”
Nagel sued the organization, claiming it deliberately withheld data about accused pedophiles in the scout master ranks in files going back to the the 1920s.
“Boy Scout’s Honor” was screened at the Portland Film Festival in October. “People really appreciated some of the messaging, how to protect themselves and their kids,” Nagel said. He said audiences found the film “powerful.”
“Boy Scout’s Honor” will be released Tuesday, Dec. 13, as an on-demand video on several platforms, including Amazon, Apple TV and Vudu.