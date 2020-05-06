The New England Patriots organization delivered food packages to veterans and military families in Maine Wednesday, part of its ongoing effort to provide support to vets in need.
A Patriots truck was to deliver the food packages to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and meals were to be available that day for pickup by families, individuals and organizations who have registered for the service.
For the past five weeks, the Patriots and the New England Revolution have teamed with the USA Veterans & Military Support Foundation to provide food aid to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations. The packages contain nonperishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.
More than 1.7 million meals have been assembled and distributed to veterans in need, the organization says. The food packages have been available for pickup at six different locations across Massachusetts, including Gillette Stadium. Meals are also being delivered to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations, helping to meet the needs in other New England states.
On Wednesday, volunteers, including those from Cross Insurance, were to assist with the distribution in Bangor.
All aspects of the operation will comply with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s policies and will emphasize social distancing requirements, the Patriots organization said in a press release.
“These are unprecedented times, and we must do all we can to meet the immediate needs of our veterans and their families,” said Don Cox, USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation’s founder and CEO.
“We do all we can to help these veterans and their families through these immensely challenging times and thank all of our partners whose assistance match our commitment to provide five million meals to veterans in need throughout New England.”
To learn more about the program, visit www.massmilitarysupportfoundation.org.