The project to replace the 29 Town Square markers around Foxboro honoring veterans who made the supreme sacrifice has been completed.
As previously reported, thanks to very generous donations from the VFW, Partners in Patriotism, Susan and Stephen Burlone and additional individual donors, the Foxboro Historical Commission received enough to complete the project, and the signs have all been installed.
Local resident John Gaetani has been painting the signs for years, keeping them looking fresh despite the ravages of time. After the new markers were installed Gaetani had a vision of a flagpole next to the Arthur Brown marker at the corner of Beach and Mechanic streets.
The historical commission had some money left over from the fundraising for the markers, which was put toward the flagpole, while Gaetani covered the rest of the cost.
The replacement of the Town Square markers was a long term project that involved many people, including Town Historian Jack Authelet, who was instrumental in keeping the momentum going from the original installations through subsequent conflicts, and Gaetani, who has been maintaining the signs at his own expense and on his own time for many years.
Mark Ferencik and Bill Sides installed all of the new markers.
The historical commission is very grateful for the support the town has shown for this project.
