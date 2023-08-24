A new show on Foxboro Cable Access is bringing the stories of area immigrants to the public, in no small part thanks to the efforts of a local teen.
After years of being an active volunteer member at Foxboro Cable Access, where he has served as a camera operator, editor, reporter and director since the young age of nine, Adam Taj, 14, took on a bigger role as a producer of the new TV talk show called “My Immigration Story.”
In fact, he not only works as a producer, but also as a director, camera operator, editor and graphic designer. for the show.
“I loved it,” said Taj, of his experience producing the show. “I loved hearing the immigration stories because it gave me that feeling when I used to hear my parent’s stories, and it was just amazing. It was super inspirational and powerful,” said Taj, whose parents are from Morocco.
Sujata Ramteke, the host of the show, said Taj is a hard worker.
“He is very focused and dedicated. I see him in the studio trying different combinations if this would look good. He wants to bring out the best possible way to present the show. He is also very creative and humble,” Ramteke said.
As a producer, Taj’s tasks include making schedules for the TV production for crew and Ramteke, as well as finding and booking guests for the show -- all immigrants that came to live in America from countries around the globe and who are willing to share their stories.
Taj has had training from Michael Webber, executive director of Foxboro Cable Access, on how to put together live cuts, insert B-roll photos and insert graphics into the 30-minute shows.
For example, for a recent recording, Taj not only operated the high-tech control room at Foxboro Cable Access, but also adjusted three cameras for perfect framing, decorated the set and successfully recorded the first two episodes to kick off the progra before beginning to work hard on post-production editing.
After the recording session, Webber said, “Tonight was a great night. Adam has been with Foxboro Cable Access volunteering in various roles over the last several years. He is a great kid, mature, he’s learned camera editing, very reliable, and has just a good sense of television. We had two successful shows tonight, launching the show. Adam is fine tuning his skills and now getting into graphics, figuring out shot sections, and doing a great job.”
He said Foxboro Cable Access provides a unique opportunity to get hands-on training for students and adults interested in telelvision production and related careers.
“We have several volunteers who went off and got careers in film, TV production, and engineering. You can read about it, and watch videos about it, but doing it and working through all the tiny issues on every production are invaluable skills that you learn that help you through college, help you with courses there, and then progress onto a career,” Webber said.
Paul Beck, the president of Foxboro Cable Access, agreed saying, “I think Adam is just wonderful. I’ve never seen a student so young yet so learned. He has a sense of timing, a sense of producing programs, and he is a superb camera operator. But it was a joy and uplifting to see him directing the new show.”
Not unsurprisingly for a student who is good at organizing and producing a show, Taj sees his volunteer work as a stepping stone to his future.
“It is so important because for college applications they might ask how many volunteer hours have you done. And if I tell them 400 plus hours they will be surprised,” he said. “You learn the skill sets that you might need in the future. So, for me, I’ve been doing camera and everything and I learned so many things. I learned how to do them for free.”
Taj said bringing immigrant’s stories to the public is a way to make a difference in the world -- something he is keen on doing in the future. as well.
“I want to make my parents not work anymore and also I want to make a big difference in the world. I want everyone to know my name and everyone to know who are the people that helped me to build my financial steps,” he said.