Although this Principal Jim Donovan’s first year working at Foxboro High School, he was already familiar with the school and its community.
Donovan was introduced to the high school music program when he began his career as a music teacher on the South Shore and had occasional updates on the school after working with the previous principal, Diana Myers-Pachla, many years ago in a previous district.
“Whenever I saw her over the last few years, we would talk about FHS,” he said.
Donovan, who worked as the principal of Duxbury High School before coming to Foxboro, has degrees from the University of New Hampshire and Gordon College, and is currently pursuing his doctorate at the University of New England.
Donovan said he has absolutely loved the people — staff, students, and families — he has had the opportunity to meet and work with over the last few months here in Foxboro.
“I spent 20 years in my previous district and in that time, I had the privilege of working with generations of students and staff. In the coming years, I look forward to becoming a part of this community and developing the relationships that can help our school grow and meet the needs of our students and families,” Donovan said.
His immediate goals in joining the district where to learn the culture and operations.
“In looking toward the future, FHS will have the first part of our decennial accreditation this October and will have two years to implement the recommendations of the visiting team. As part of this work, we will be working with stakeholders across the community to develop our vision of the FHS graduate,” Donovan said.
Additionally, as part of the District’s Pathways to Success, the high school will be revising its curriculum documents and making them accessible to the public. Further, the high school is committed to developing a Multi-tiered System of Support environment, which will benefit learners of all types.
Donovan said from his first day, he has had incredible support from members of the Foxboro High School community.
“I am someone who asks a lot of questions and I have always found people willing to take my calls or set up a time to meet and answer them,” Donovan said.
One of the best experiences Donovan has had so far has been the Coffee with the Principal sessions he held in August and September.
“In each session, I was able to learn a lot about FHS and the experience of parents in particular. After the first two, I am really looking forward to having more of these sessions with parents throughout the year, he said.”
School Superintendent Amy Berdos said Donovan’s strengths as a leader and desire to be part of the school community were among those qualities that rose during their thorough search process.
“We are excited that Jim is leading Foxboro High School. We had a strong pool of candidates and he clearly stood out,” she said. “Jim’s extensive background in public education as an educator and educational leader along with his genuine enthusiasm and passion for education is already serving the students, faculty, staff, and families well.”
Berdos said they are grateful Donovan has joined them and look forward to learning and growing with him as he leads Foxboro High School.
“I know I speak for many in saying that we hope that Jim has felt a warm welcome from our Foxboro community and that he is excited to be here too,” Berdos said. “We will certainly benefit from his experience, his leadership and are confident that he is able to meet the demands and high expectations of school leaders today.”
Donovan and his wife have three boys. He is an avid reader and has recently been spending more time reading about the emerging commercial space industries.