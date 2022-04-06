Duxbury High School Principal James Donovan must be getting used to filling the “big shoes” of Diana Myers-Pachla, who retires this June as top administrator at Foxboro High.
After all, he’s done it before -- in a manner of speaking.
Referring to Myers-Pachla as “an old friend” of nearly 20 years, Donovan said Tuesday night that he was thrilled to be selected as her replacement.
“I love what I do. I’ve been in Duxbury for a really long time and I love our district,” he told members of the school committee after being introduced as the next principal of Foxboro High School. “But I’m thrilled to be able to come to Foxboro.”
It wasn’t the first time the two had crossed paths.
Myers-Pachla had been a history teacher, program specialist and later an assistant principal at FHS from 1984-2000, before departing for Duxbury High, where she also taught history and was assistant principal.
She then was hired as principal at Middleboro High School, serving two years before returning to replace former Foxboro High principal Jeffrey Theodoss in 2012.
Donovan, who has worked in Duxbury since graduating from college in 2002, got to know Myers-Pachla when he was high school choral director. Two years after she left for the Middleboro job, he was appointed assistant principal, her former position, and in 2017 was named principal.
Like Robert Worth, who was introduced last month as the new principal at Burrell Elementary School, Donovan starts his new duties this July, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos.
Berdos characterized Donovan as a natural teacher with an unwavering commitment to students and families, and a strong, effective communicator.
“He’s been described multiple times as ‘the real deal’,” she quipped, referring to comments from participants in the search and interview process. “We’re so fortunate to have you here this evening, and we know that you’ll be just as committed to Foxboro.”
Donovan holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of New Hampshire, a master’s degree in music education from Gordon College and a doctorate in education from the University of New England.
He said he had been in Foxboro three times in recent weeks, including a day-long site visit to the high school, where he met with students, parents, teachers, administrators and other staff.
Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello, who coordinated concurrent searches to replace Myers-Pachla and Burrell School Principal Michele McCarthy, said Donovan impressed participants during his interview.
“It’s a very intimidating room to walk into,” said Mello, who pointed out that Donovan had applied exclusively for the high school principal's job. “But it’s a very thorough process that we’re very proud of.”
Echoing Mello’s remarks, school committee member Brent Ruter described the interview process as “a gantlet,” before adding that the near-unanimity of support for Donovan’s candidacy was telling.
“I trust the process, and I couldn’t be happier that you’re coming,” Ruter said.
Donovan, in turn, commended those who participated in the search process, saying he appreciated their hard work, preparation and institutional pride.
“It was very clear how much people care about Foxboro High School,” Donovan said. “That is something I connected with right away.”
Greeting Donovan on behalf of the local school community, Chairman Rob Canfield said that school board members have worked to maintain a collaborative relationship with school administrators.
“I am thrilled that you want to trust Foxboro with this next piece of your career,” Canfield said. “Thank you so much for trusting us.”
Grace Ballou, an FHS student serving as representative to the school committee, was more succinct when asked her impression of Donovan’s appointment.
“They were talking that you’ve got really big shoes to fill,” Ballou said, gesturing towards Berdos and Mello. “But it seems like you’re up to it.”