The Plymouth-based consulting firm hired to oversee a job search for Foxboro’s next town manager this week provided selectmen with a snapshot of that process, both in style and substance.
During a special meeting held Monday night at Boyden Library, Bernard Lynch, founder and managing partner of Community Paradigm Associates, presented a timeline that suggested a replacement for retiring Town Manager William Keegan would be named by the end of January.
The firm has coordinated approximately 90 town manager searches in the Bay State, said Lynch, who formerly served as the first town manager in Chelmsford and, later, as city manager in Lowell.
“I think we’ve honed this down to a process that we feel very comfortable with,” he said. “I’m very optimistic that with a town like Foxboro, with the opportunities it presents, that we will be able to get you some good candidates.”
According to selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson, Keegan’s current contract, which pays an annual base salary of $218,972, ends on Jan 29, 2023, but contains language that he remain in a provisional capacity through June 30, if needed.
“It allows us some flexibility for when we want to hire someone,” Gibson explained. “There’s a lot of work and details to come, but I think it makes everyone comfortable that we have a plan.”
That plan will likely include appointing a screening committee of five to seven members to work with Lynch’s firm in reviewing applications, conducting seven or eight interviews and ultimately providing selectmen a group of three to four finalists for consideration.
In response to questioning, Lynch suggested that naming fewer than three finalists would be risky, given the competition for qualified candidates.
“I want to get you more than two … because there’s always the potential that someone will pull out,” he explained. “So if we have three, even if we lost one, we still have two to go.”
Ideally, selectmen said, appointees to the screening committee would have some knowledge and experience in local government — with Gibson urging interested parties to contact the town manager’s office for more information.
Lynch further explained that expectations for committee members are not especially onerous, and could involve as few as three in-person meetings in addition to at-home assignments.
However, Selectman Seth Ferguson reiterated prior reservations that, in composition, an ad hoc screening committee could prove too insular for the task at hand.
“There’s a small vocal minority — people who are very involved [who] might tend to dominate some of these things,” Ferguson observed.
“I’m just thinking about potentially broadening the search just to make sure we’re getting good representation from across the town.”
But Lynch assured board members that either he, or other consultants from his firm, would be working closely with the screening committee to ensure the best outcomes.
“The screening committee is there to help us help you reach your goals for getting the types of candidates you want,” Lynch said.
“I’m sure you are going to be putting very good people on this committee, but they are there to screen — not to select.”
He added that while the screening committee’s work — including preliminary interviews — will largely be conducted behind closed doors, interviews with finalists will be public.
Asked by Selectman Dennis Keefe how internal applicants are typically handled, Lynch responded that it would be up to the screening committee.
“In most cases there is a process of courtesy interviews, if nothing else,” he said, adding that other would-be applicants often inquire if internal candidates are being considered. “Generally, we explain to candidates that the board is looking for the best possible candidate for the town — they want the biggest pool, they want the best choices.”
More immediately, selectmen will work with Community Paradigm Associates to develop a position profile and recruitment brochure, which will be posted on the firm’s database, which Lynch said is regularly viewed by all municipal managers and assistant managers across the state — as well as advertised in state and national professional journals — as well as graduate programs in government.
“Our website gets about 4,500 hits a month,” he said.
In addition, Lynch said the Foxboro opening will be advertised in a number of state and national professional journals — as well as graduate programs in government.
That said, Lynch told selectmen that he already has initiated informal feelers for the Foxboro job.
“On my way up here tonight, I got a couple of emails from some managers and one of my questions for them was: ‘Are you interested in Foxboro’?” he said. “So, we’re already out there trying to develop a pool for you.”
Lastly, Lynch said that his firm also would be available to provide assistance when negotiating a contract with the finalist.