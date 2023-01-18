John Coderre, who for the past 14 years served as town administrator in Northboro, has been named Foxboro’s next town manager.
He will replace outgoing Town Manager William Keegan, whose retirement officially begins on Jan. 27, but who expects to continue working until the transition is finalized and Coderre is able to start.
Coderre’s unanimous appointment by selectmen on Tuesday night followed a months-long search and recruitment process that attracted 30 applicants and ultimately yielded four finalists, each of whom was interviewed publicly over the past week.
In addition to Coderre, other finalists included Edward “Ted” Langill, chief of staff and director of administrative services in Weymouth; Nicholas Riccio, former building commissioner in Foxboro, Wrentham and Mansfield, where he also served as interim town manager, and Christopher Senior, town manager in Cohasset.
“This was a really, really tough decision,” selectman Chairwoman Leah Gibson said after the vote. “We would be lucky to have any one of these people.”
Although Coderre’s appointment goes into the official record as unanimous, a straw vote taken beforehand revealed that board members were split in their preferences, with Seth Ferguson and Dennis Keefe favoring Coderre while Gibson and Mark Elfman backed Riccio for the job.
Earlier, Ferguson had characterized Coderre as the most “poised and polished” of the four finalists, with clear and concise responses and relevant examples of accomplishments in Northboro.
“I think we’d be lucky if we could get someone of that caliber to step into the role,” he said.
Keefe concurred.
“I think he rose above the rest of the candidates,” Keefe said of Coderre. “And I think he meets the current needs of the town better than the rest of the candidates.”
Elfman, however, contended that Riccio already had developed working relationships with many senior town hall staffers during his two-year stint in Foxboro, relationships he suggested would make for a smoother transition.
“He’s worked with people here in town; he’s been part of the management team,” Elfman said. “He’s worked with all the players.”
“I don’t see as much value in that as maybe others are seeing,” Ferguson replied. “It’s good to know people, but you get to know people over time.”
Ultimately, Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan — who had rated Langill as her top choice and unsuccessfully sought to postpone the vote by 24 hours to allow for further reflection — broke the stalemate by throwing her support behind Coderre.
“I’m not hearing (Langill’s) name rising to the top, so now I’m going to have to go to Plan B,” she said.
McGowan described Riccio as a “stand-up guy who answered the questions thoughtfully,” but noted he was the only finalist who did not have experience as a permanent town manager.
“I don’t know if his experience is going to be enough for this position,” she said of Riccio who, along with Senior, holds a law degree.
Coderre, who holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Connecticut, has been at Northboro since January 2003, initially as assistant town administrator and, since July 2008, in the town administrator role.
Previously, he had served six years as assistant town manager in Chelmsford.
Gibson said she expected contract negotiations with Coderre to commence within the next week, adding that a starting date and other details will be available once a final pact is approved.
Prior to Tuesday night’s vote, all four finalists had participated in lengthy interviews with selectmen — Coderre and Langill on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Riccio on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Senior also had been scheduled to interview on Jan. 12, but was needed at a community vigil for missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe, which took place that same night. Under the circumstances, selectmen extended Senior the courtesy of interviewing immediately before Tuesday’s regular meeting.
During the interviews, board members walked each of the finalists through a set of prepared questions ranging from simple queries about background expertise to characterizations of personal leadership style.
Hired to assist selectmen in the search and recruitment process was Bernard Lynch, a consultant with Community Paradigm Associates of Plymouth who earned Gibson’s thanks for working tirelessly on the town’s behalf.
“I can’t recommend you highly enough to anyone else looking for help and guidance through this difficult process,” she said.
Lynch, who was on hand for Tuesday night’s deliberations and vote, congratulated selectmen for their choice while also commending Keegan for four decades of public service.
“I’m sure your pick has some very big shoes to fill,” Lynch said, referring to Keegan’s nine-year tenure in Foxboro.
Fittingly, Keegan took advantage of the occasion to formally submit his resignation letter, which he read into the record.
“I am proud of the work we have all accomplished together,” he said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work locally. “As I look back I would like to think that the goal of shaping and making Foxboro a better place to work, live and play has been accomplished.”
Keegan also complimented board members for bringing the search for his replacement to a successful conclusion.
“You had a really difficult choice,” he said. “Clearly, you had to debate long and hard to get to that point.”