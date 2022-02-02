Normalizing the discussion over mental health and taking action is becoming more of a priority in the state and nationally, especially with increased isolation during the pandemic.
In response, Amanda McCabe, 17, a junior at Foxboro High School, has initiated a new club called Student Alliance on Mental Health based on her own struggles during the pandemic and quarantine.
At the beginning of the pandemic, she thought it would be a nice little vacation from school and possibly from people she didn’t want to see. But over time, the groups of people she didn’t want to see became larger and larger until she would even distance herself from her own family at times.
“I’ve had social anxiety since I can remember and the pandemic fueled my urge to isolate myself. I just felt hopeless and lonely and although I felt comfortable with being alone for such a long period, I knew deep down that it wasn’t healthy. Without the help of my mom and sharing my experiences with others, I didn’t think that I could come back from it,” McCabe said.
She said she has always wanted to have an outlet to help people who have had similar experiences because she knows how difficult it can be to be going through something hard and feel like the world is out to get you.
She hopes that by starting the group at the high school and sharing mutual experiences, people can feel more comfortable sharing their issues.
“Creating a judgment-free zone is very difficult to accomplish and might be impossible, but we’ll never know if we don’t try. I felt that if we could get people in the same room with each other, we could begin to understand that we aren’t as different as we may think,” McCabe said.
Currently, the club has five executive board members — Skrikruti Tummla, Megan Lathrop, Hailey Trombly, Amanda McCabe, Maggie Pollart, Annie Jacobson — and roughly 30 club members. The mission of SAMH is to provide a safe space for people to mentally decompress and give an outlet for people who are stressed and struggling within the school.
Amanda said when she first started to establish this club she was extremely nervous because of two things; one, that no one would want to join and make fun of it for embracing mental illness, then two, that there wouldn’t be an available advisor who would take this seriously and truly care what students had to say.
After extensive pleading and getting denied by several teachers, Amanda reached out to Holly Geffers, an English teacher who was introduced by Shannon Wasilewski, head of the English department and mental health advocate.
Amanda said Mrs. Gefffers turned out to be the most valuable advisor she could ever ask for who was truly a helping hand by guiding the board and Amanda through the journey of creating the club over the summer.
Hailey Trombly, 17, is a member of the executive board of members who joined the club at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
She said she first heard about the club at the end of the 2020-2021 school year and signed on to get it in motion.
“I joined SAMH because I saw the need for a club that allows people to talk about their mental health and bring awareness to the cause. Throughout my three years of high school, my mental health took a toll on my academic and personal life. I wanted to be a part of a club that would allow for students to come together and share their experiences and develop solutions to problems that we all face every day with our mental health,” Hailey said.
Hailey said they have had many students interested in the club and through their Instagram @foxborosamh and also they have been able to get former students of FHS interested and to promote it on their social media. A number have stated that they wished they had a club like this when they were at FHS.
“I believe this club is important because it is unlike many clubs,” Hailey said.
She added that the pandemic has affected her mental health in an abundance of ways because of the restrictions on interactions with other people within the community and an all-around feeling of being alone and isolated in terms of how she was feeling.
Hailey said she feels the club allows her a space to have common connections with different people throughout high school and helps her realize she is not alone in the different feelings that arise due to school and the unprecedented times.
Amanda’s father, Jon McCabe, business teacher at the high school, said as parents he and his wife are very proud of their daughter for not only making her mental health a priority but also trying to help others by starting the club.
“Making students aware that they are not alone in what they may be going through is a key factor in helping them get the help and support they need,” he said.
As a teacher, he said he has seen more and more students in recent years struggling with their mental health and well-being.
“Teens are always trying to find the balance of trying to figure out where they fit in while also dealing with their insecurities. It is never easy being a teenager but recent trends in society have only compounded many of these issues. This has not all been brought on by the pandemic but has been exacerbated by it and brought it more to the forefront,” he said.
McCabe said he hopes that the school community continues to address these issues and give students the support they need even after the pandemic is over.
Amanda said the club hopes that funds they raise throughout the year can be used towards future events and activities that the students can take part in.
She said the club hopes to embrace mental health related issues as the first step in improving and expanding the horizon on how they are perceived and taking away the stigma surrounding it.
“We truly hope that people can see this club as a way to exercise their feelings and truly feel like they are not alone,” Amanda said.