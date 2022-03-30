Nearly four months in as executive director of the Hockomock Area YMCA Foxboro branch, Liz Francis may be fairly new to her post, but she’s no stranger to the services offered through the organization.
Over the course of her life, as well as her children’s, she has always been a YMCA participant.
“I am very excited about working at the Hockomock YMCA because the Y is something I have been passionate about for most of my life. I grew up learning how to swim at the YMCA and spent my younger years working out at the local Y,” said Francis, who started in the new position in early December.
Francis, who has a master’s in physical education, previously worked for the Old Colony YMCA in Easton as the executive director, and then as the recreation director with the Town of Raynham, and more recently, in that post for Canton.
When she left her position at the Old Colony YMCA, Francis remained close to the YMCA, participating in programs and contributing to the annual campaign. Her children attended daycare and learned how to swim at the Y.
That’s why the new job seemed like a perfect move.
“When this opportunity presented itself, I didn’t hesitate to accept the position. I have such a great staff team in Foxboro it was an easy transition,” Francis said. “In the short time I have been working in Foxboro, it is obvious to me this is a great community and I am so fortunate to be working for the Hockomock YMCA.”
She said right now the biggest challenges are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to providing all the programs and services that they were offering members before the pandemic.
She said they are looking at ways to increase the membership base and provide additional classes and programs for all of their members.
Her short-term goal is focusing on getting acclimated with the communities the Hockomock Y serves — including Mansfield, and Sharon, as well as Foxboro — and looking for ways to increase the programming opportunities as people become more comfortable returning to group activities.
For the long term, Francis said she will be focusing on ways the Hockomock YMCA can continue to grow and serve its members in innovative ways.
She said the town recreation departments have similar activities as is offered at the YMCAs, however, the Ys, are fortunate to have better facilities and the flexibility to offer many more unique programs for the diverse populations they serve.
“One thing that I will expand on from my experience as a former recreation director is offering more family special events,” Francis said.
She is hoping to educate the community on all the things that the YMCA does in the greater Foxboro community, including providing scholarships for youth and families and providing food access for families in need.
“I will be looking for community partners who can collaborate with the YMCA to fill any voids in services,” Francis said.