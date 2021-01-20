Variety might be the spice of life, but educators know it can whet students’ appetites for classroom learning as well.
That’s why administrators at Foxboro High School are introducing a new lineup of half-year, out-of-the-box academic electives that reflect emerging trends in politics, culture and technology.
“There’s really something for every student here,” school committee member Tina Belanger said last week following a presentation on the new courses, which will be available during the 2021-22 school year. “These are really great opportunities.”
According to Laureen White, guidance director at Foxboro High School, administrators typically supplement academic frameworks with new electives each year, but said next year’s new offerings are exceptional.
“It’s amazing, for such a small school, how many courses we offer,” White said. “We try to have something for every kind of learner.”
One such course, The Arts & Social Justice, will be a collaborative effort between the art and music departments that explores how artists use their respective platforms to confront social justice and effect positive change.
Kelly Arcacha, who heads the high school art department, noted that former faculty members Gerald Roy and Stephen Massey years ago had taught a similar elective called Arts in Western Culture.
“As teachers, we’re always looking to meet students where they’re at,” Arcacha said. “We have a lot of students who want to have meaningful conversations.”
Echoing Arcacha’s remarks, music department head Cami Tedoldi suggested the social justice curriculum would be a welcome addition to performance-based musical courses and electives currently available, and added that a partnership may be available with the music department at MIT, which is proposing a similar college-level unit next year.
“We really feel this meets the needs of our students in the current climate,” Tedoldi said.
Wellness department head Janelle Erskine likewise introduced three new electives courses that she hoped will resonate both in and outside the gymnasium: Sports Media, Leadership in Service Learning, and Sports in Society.
“There’s a lot going on in society right now,” Erskine said, “and looking at it through a sports lens is an interesting way to pull kids in and get them to look at some of the difficult topics” confronting us.
Other sports-related electives are expected to enlist sports broadcasters and other journalists as guest lecturers who could help prepare students for future job prospects.
In addition, administrators will be introducing an advanced woodworking course aimed at students who have cycled through existing course offerings and are seeking a means of honing more advanced techniques in the high school wood shop.
“Woodworking is something that you can continue to learn throughout your life,” instructor William Ivatts said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to keep on expanding.”
School board member Brent Reuter agreed.
“Kids from all over the academic spectrum can benefit from that kind of learning,” Reuter said.
Lastly, White said that students in grades 10-12 will have the opportunity to enroll in an introductory course in events planning which, like other electives, was driven by student interest.
High school Principal Diana Myers-Pachla said the new elective lineup demonstrates a commitment from faculty members to keeping students engaged.
“It shows our staff as continuously learning and wanting to grow themselves,” she said.
Beyond providing more variety for students, Superintendent Amy Berdos said introducing new electives conforms to the school department’s strategic aim of developing rigorous, relevant and responsive inter-disciplinary learning opportunities.
“I think each of these courses are a great example of that,” Berdos said.