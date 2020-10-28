The Foxboro Historical Commission has for many years created and installed historical markers to commemorate and honor certain buildings, events and locations having historical significance to the town. The commission recently added one new marker to this collection.
Local resident Joseph Erhard approached the commission with the idea of placing a marker in Rock Hill Cemetery to recognize the many state hospital residents buried in unmarked graves on a barren hillside. Mr. Erhard wrote the initial text for the sign and worked with the commission to refine it.
Some patients of the Massachusetts Hospital for Dipsomaniacs and Inebriates or its successor, the Foxboro State Hospital, did not have known family, or family able to afford a burial upon their death. Subsequently, between 1906 and 1915, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts purchased six multi-grave lots on this hillside of Rock Hill Cemetery with the intent of providing a final resting place for these patients. Although there are no grave markers of any kind present, there are 125 patients buried within this hillside.
Another 118 patients are buried throughout Rock Hill Cemetery, predominantly within separate family plots. In 1933, as needs increased during the Great Depression, the Foxboro State Hospital Cemetery on Cross Street was developed to continue to fulfill this intention.
There are twelve other markers around Foxboro. You can find the locations and more information at: www.foxboroughma.gov/UserFiles/Servers/Server_15207780/File/Boards%20and%20Committees/Historical%20Commission/hmarkers.pdf.
Memorial Hall is currently closed to visitors on a scheduled basis but is available by request. Contact the commission at 508-543-1248 or memorialhall@foxboroughma.gov.