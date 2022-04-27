Incoming Boyden Library Director Elisabeth “Libby” O’Neill has been on the job for less than a month, but is already engaged in launching two new book clubs -- one at the library and another at the town senior center.
The only problem? She’s already behind on the assigned reading.
“They have picked a selection so I’m trying to quickly read that,” she joked Tuesday night during the regularly scheduled selectmen’s meeting.
O’Neill, who started her new duties March 28, said she has spent recent weeks conducting one-on-one conversations with Boyden staffers, planning a sprinkling of public “meet and greet” sessions at the library and maintaining a laser focus on library programming and outreach.
“I’m starting to get some things going,” she modestly said.
Introduced to selectmen by Collin Earnst, who chairs Foxboro’s board of library trustees, O’Neill had been director of the Norfolk town library since 2018, and prior to that served five years as head librarian at the Elizabeth Taber Library in Marion.
“We were really fortunate to have Libby come and be our new director,” Earnst said, adding that she had been the unanimous selection of both a preliminary screening committee and then the full trustee board.
O’Neill replaces former director Manny Leite, who left the post in January after six years for a new job in Tennessee. She was selected from among 11 candidates who submitted resumes for the head library post.
“I’m just starting to get my feel for the library and for the community,” she said of her first several weeks on the job. “I’m trying to learn all I can.”
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who participated in the library search in his dual role as the town’s human resource director, said that O’Neill quickly distinguished herself from the other candidates.
“Libby just rose head and shoulders above the rest with her experience, energy, motivation and these programs,” Johns told selectmen. “She has so much energy, we’re excited.”
According to Johns, O’Neill impressed rank-and-file employees as well, as he learned when recently engaged in contract negotiations with the union representing library personnel.
“We got a thumbs up unanimously from across the table saying that we love our new director,” Johns said.
Town Manager William Keegan thanked O’Neill for coming to Foxboro and Earnst for overseeing a successful search process.
“What we as a board of trustees strive to do is make the library a resource and a center for the community, so all feel welcome and there are resources and programming,” Earnst replied. “That was central to our screening process and Libby embodied all those priorities for us.”
According to Johns, the library director’s job is the lone position in municipal government not hired by the town manager or board of selectmen, but by the independently elected Boyden Library trustees.