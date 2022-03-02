Norfolk library Director Elisabeth “Libby” O’Neill has accepted an offer to become the next director of the Boyden Public Library, effective later this month.
O’Neill replaces former director Manny Leite, who left Foxboro in January after six years for a new job in Tennessee. She was selected from among 11 candidates who submitted resumes for the head library post.
O’Neill had been hired in Norfolk in late 2018 after serving five years as head librarian at the Elizabeth Taber Library in Marion, and was previously a youth and community outreach librarian in the Boston library system.
“She’s very well qualified and well educated,” Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns told selectmen Tuesday. Johns, who participated in the hiring process in his role as Foxboro’s human resources director, said: “We’re excited about having Libby come and join the town.”
Since Leite’s departure, adult services librarian Kathleen Bell-Harney has expanded her role to include overall day-to-day operations in an interim capacity.
“She’s done a terrific job,” he said. “The place has been running fine.”
Johns also pointed out the library director’s job is the lone position in municipal government not hired by the town manager or board of selectmen, but by the independently elected Boyden Library board of trustees.
O’Neill is scheduled to start her new duties on Monday, March 28.