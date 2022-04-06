The Boyden Library isn’t new to Libby O’Neill.
She’s been there plenty of times with her kids.
But O’Neill, 40, who lives with her husband and two children in Mansfield, now gets to see the library from another perspective as its new director.
O’Neill took over the post on March 28 after being selected from among 11 candidates. She replaces former director Manny Leite who left Foxboro in January after six years for a new job in Tennessee.
O’Neill believes that she landed post because of her experience as a library director, her energy, and creative ideas for new programming.
Prior to this, she was the head of the Norfolk Public Library for three-and-a half-years and previously served as director of the Elizabeth Taber Library in Marion.
O’Neill completed her undergraduate studies at the University of South Carolina as a history major, then received her master’s in library science from Simmons College.
“As a child, I was really shy and reading opened up a whole new world for me to explore. From that love of reading, I became passionate about libraries. I always looked forward to going to the library and taking a stack of new books home or researching different topics,” O’Neill said.
For her, the library is the heart of the community where patrons of all ages can gather, socialize, learn, attend enriching programs and explore new things. And she envisions the Boyden Library as the focal point of the town to serve as the community center of information, programs, and activities.
“We will create an environment for all residents to feel welcome and enjoy all that the library has to offer,” O’Neill said.
She said she will be working with staff to expand programming and increase services offered at the library.
“I would like to survey the community to see what they would like offered at their local library. Additionally, I intend to focus on outreach to town and community organizations to strengthen partnerships and collaborate on new initiatives,” O’Neill said.
Her short-term goals are getting to know the town of Foxboro and the community.
Long-term, she hopes to raise community awareness about all library services, bring the library out into the community through farmers’ markets and Founders Day, among other events, and to increase circulation and attendance through meaningful programs and services that enrich the community and reach patrons of all ages.
“I look forward to meeting residents and welcome suggestions,” she said.
O’Neill said people can reach out by email at eoneill@sailsinc.org or stop by her office to discuss new ideas.