A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

The number of area residents who became fully vaccinated for coronavirus in the week ending July 14, was 39, two more than the previous week, but the percentage of those fully vaccinated went down by 0.87%.

The percentage declined because the state’s Department of Public Health revised the number of those living in the area to reflect the latest census figures.

In the two years prior, the population for the 10-community Sun Chronicle area was put at 198,294.

But as of July 14, that number went up by 2,499, to 200,793, an increase of 1.26%. And that pushed the percentage of the fully vaccinated slightly down.

Numbers in the individual communities changed as well with some populations increasing and some decreasing, pushing the percentages of the fully vaccinated down or up.

For example, in Foxboro the population increased by 409, from 18,209 to 18,618.

The number of vaccinations stayed the same at 14,415 in the week ending July 14, which pushed the percentage of those fully vaccinated from 79.16 to 77.43, a decline of 1.73 points.

So some communities gained in percentage and some lost.

A gain of 39 fully vaccinated people pushed the total in the area to 141,619, but with the new population statistics, the percentage of fully vaccinated fell from 71.40% to 70.53%

Two weeks ago the number of children age 6 months to 5 years who got their first shot of vaccine in the area was 170.

At that time the population was listed as 10,673 and the resulting percentage was 1.59%. But population was revised to 10,113 and as a result, the percentage went up to 1.68%.

As of the week ending July 14, a total of 647 children in that age group have gotten the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That amounts to 6.39% of the 10,113 total, which is an increase of 4.71 points in two weeks.

Those children who got the first dose of the Pfizer have two more to go. Those who got the Moderna have one more.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is administered a minimum of three weeks after the first and a maximum of eight weeks, according to the CDC.

And the third is administered eight weeks after the second.

The second dose of the Moderna is administered four to eight weeks after the first.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of July 14

Community Pop. 2021 Pop. 2022 Gain or Loss Vaccinations Percentage Old Percentage
AttleboroSource: Department of Public Health 46,517 46,461 -56 31,410 67.61 67.48
Foxboro 18,209 18,618 409 14,415 77.43 79.16
Mansfield 23,631 23,860 229 18,889 79.17 79.90
Norfolk 12,493 11,662 -831 9,504 81.50 76.05
North Attleboro 30,326 30,834 508 21,529 69.82 70.97
Norton 19,910 19,202 -708 13,427 69.93 67.45
Plainville 9,211 9,945 734 7,206 72.46 78.23
Rehoboth 12,713 12,502 -211 7,418 59.33 58.34
Seekonk 14,013 15,531 1,518 8,078 52.01 57.63
Wrentham 11,271 12,178 907 9,743 80.00 86.43
July 14 198,294 200,793 2,499 141,619 70.53 71.40

