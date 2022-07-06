Following a 12-year hiatus as a building administrator in both Boston and Newton, the prospect of returning to her roots in a smaller school district proved impossible for Danielle Morrissey to resist.
“I’m really excited to be in a smaller community,” she said last week upon being introduced to school committee members. “I’ve only ever been in a large district, except when I was a classroom teacher.”
Morrissey was recently selected to lead the Igo Elementary School on the heels of a search process that involved teachers, parents and administrators. She replaces former principal Kate Campbell, who after spending two years at Igo has been named principal of Attleboro High School.
Morrissey had spent the last five years as principal of the Lincoln-Eliot School — a K-5 elementary school in the Noantum section of Newton — and previously served as principal at the Blackstone Innovation School in Boston.
Prior to that, she had been an assistant principal in Duxbury and taught for seven years in Hudson.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Bridgewater College in Virginia and a master’s degree in curriculum and instructional technology from Framingham State University.
According to Superintendent Amy Berdos, she was described by former colleagues as “very collaborative” with “a relentless focus on students.”
“It was clear from all of the things we had heard that you are going to be a great fit here at the Igo,” Berdos said, adding that Morrissey had visited the Igo on multiple occasions during the month of June.
In addition, Berdos noted that Morrissey has broad expertise in serving students with limited English language skills, a growing population in Foxboro.
“Based on her background, I’m really excited at what she’s going to bring to the Igo School,” she said.
Having participated in the search process, school board Chairman Brent Ruter, who also teaches in Newton schools, predicted that Morrissey would be effective in using her vision to “shepherd” the Igo community to “their best place.”
“Having some familiarity with Newton, you are very highly regarded there and they are sad to lose you,” Ruter said.
“But I’m totally delighted that you’re coming our way. I think all of our kids and our faculty will benefit.”
Welcoming Morrissey on behalf of his colleagues, committee member Rob Canfield said he was anticipating a new burst of creative energy in the upcoming year, given the changes in school leadership prompted by a wave of departures and retirements.
In addition to Morrissey, these include James Donovan, who replaces Diana Myers-Pachla as principal at Foxboro High School, Robert Worth, who succeeds Michele McCarthy as principal at Burrell Elementary School and Stephanie Burroughs, who will be replacing Alison Mello as assistant superintendent.
In conclusion, Morrissey said she was especially grateful for the cooperation from the district’s other building principals, who turned out last week during summer vacation in a show of support.
“Thank you for choosing me,” she said. “I’m happy to be part of the Foxboro family.”