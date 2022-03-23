If Robert Worth had second thoughts about becoming the next principal at Burrell Elementary School, the opportunity to sit in on classes during a recent day-long visit erased any doubts.
“That was the key for me,” said Worth, who was introduced publicly at Tuesday night’s school committee meeting. “That’s when I got to see the work that’s being done at the Burrell every day. I was just extremely impressed.”
Worth, a Medfield resident who spent the last four years as vice principal for both the Goddard and Roderick schools in Wrentham, was chosen to lead the Burrell School following a search process involving teachers, parents, administrators and school committee members.
He replaces former principal Michele McCarthy, who retired in January after 17 years as Burrell School principal, and Edward Quigley, who subsequently was hired in an interim capacity for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
Worth starts his new duties on July 1, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos, who characterized him as a natural teacher with an unwavering commitment to students and families, and a strong, effective communicator.
Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello, who coordinated the Burrell search process, commended Worth as a candidate who most closely matched the attributes of what committee members sought in an educational leader.
“It just feels like it’s going to be a very natural transition,” Mello said, “which I’m not sure people could have imagined when Mrs. McCarthy was here.”
Worth likened the learning environment at Burrell to that at his two schools in Wrentham, saying he would have been reluctant to relocate otherwise.
“I truly love my current job and wouldn’t have gone anywhere or made a transition to a principal position had I not felt that similarity at the Burrell School,” he said. “I feel truly honored to be the next principal there and I’m very excited to begin my work.”
Worth also expressed gratitude for being able to finish out the current school year in Wrentham, wrapping up loose ends and bidding a proper farewell to friends and colleagues. He added that staffers in Wrentham had been visibly and vocally supportive when informed that he would be interviewing for the Foxboro job.
“I truly felt they were supportive in the way a family would be supportive,” he recalled. “It’s important to know that someone who is coming to you is coming from a very happy and content place -- and I am.”
The married father of two young children, Worth holds a master’s degree in education from Tufts University and a bachelor’s degree in sculpture from the Mass. College of Art. He also ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Medfield school committee last spring.
Greeting Worth on behalf of the local school community, Chairman Rob Canfield predicted that he would be a great fit at the Burrell School.
“We’re thrilled that you want to go on this journey with us,” Canfield said.
Moving forward, Worth said that familiarizing himself with students would be his top priority when getting acclimated to the,new school environment.
“Getting to know our students well and knowing them as learners as they progress, especially in an elementary school that has an integrated preschool, is absolutely essential,” he said.
A second “meet-and-greet” session introducing Worth to the Burrell School community will be scheduled before the end of the school year, Berdos said.