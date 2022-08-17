A new enterprise slated to open this fall at Patriot Place aspires to encourage its patrons to bury the hatchet -- literally.
Selectmen Tuesday night voted unanimously to grant an all-alcohol license to Crazy Axes, a recreational ax-throwing center based in Hanover, which plans to open a Foxboro location in a two-tier space formerly occupied by the 5 Wits immersive adventure experience.
Historically a staple at lumberjack competitions, ax throwing in recent years has become a recreational pastime, with 11 facilities currently operating in Massachusetts, according to Stephen Miller, an attorney with the Boston law firm of McDermott, Quilty & Miller.
Of these, nine operate with full liquor licenses, Miller said, while two others, including Crazy Axes’ Hanover facility -- allow patrons to bring their own alcohol on site.
While understandably wary of mixing social drinking and flying axes, selectmen ultimately deferred to the town’s professional staff, including Police Chief Michael Grace, who advised the establishment could be operated safely.
Thomas Miller, Stephen Miller’s son and an associate with the law firm, assured board members that management will provide strict oversight at the establishment, which has been designed with 14 throwing lanes, each with two targets, on the ground floor, plus a four-target private VIP range on an upper level.
That oversight includes a “coach” assigned to each lane, who provides instruction on proper throwing techniques and monitors patrons to ensure they are not intoxicated.
“Their job is to watch people and make sure they are throwing safely,” Miller said. “If there’s no coach there’s no throwing.”
Lanes are typically separated by plywood and wire fencing safety dividers, he added. In addition, axes, when not in use, will be stored in a secure location and not left unattended in vacant lanes.
Floor plans shown to selectmen indicate that open table seating will be provided on both levels, with spirits or mixed drinks available only at the upper level.
Miller explained that upon arriving, patrons wishing to throw axes must check in and are issued a color-coded wristband restricting them from being served spirits or mixed drinks, which will be available only on the upper level.
When completing a throwing session -- the standard time limit is 75 minutes -- wristbands may be removed by staff.
“As long as you have that band on you can’t get hard alcohol,” Miller said.
Throwers will, however, be allowed up to two glasses of beer or wine, a practice questioned by Selectman Mark Elfman.
“Being a member of a sports club myself, one thing we don’t do is mix shooting with alcohol at any time,” Elfman said. “Why not restrict any alcohol until they’re done throwing?”
Stephen Miller replied it was a social experience, while adding that throwers will be restricted to two beers, or glasses of wine.
“It appears this has been the way [ax throwing] has gone in the state,” Miller said, adding the Crazy Axes Hanover location has operated for three years without incident. “Every place has alcohol in some way, either licensed or BYOB.”
While commending these, and other, safeguards, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson still envisioned the difficulty of screening customers who already have been drinking -- especially before and after football games.
“People come out of a game and they want to throw axes,” Gibson said. “You’ve got to make sure they are not intoxicated.”
Addressing this concern, Miller said that every staffer will have completed a training program focusing on the responsible serving of alcohol. In addition, no one under 21 will be allowed into the establishment on Fridays or Saturdays after 8 p.m.
“Everyone’s going to be aware, everyone’s going to be trained and everyone’s going to know what they’re doing,” he stated. “We’re going to do our best to provide a safe environment in which people can enjoy this sport.”
Food service, at first, will be limited to a basic appetizer menu, but is expected to expand as management becomes more familiar with both clientele and opportunities afforded by the space.
Based on past experience, Miller predicted that not all patrons participate in ax throwing, with curiosity-seekers more interested in socializing while perhaps making a reservation for a future date.
He also suggested that most participants become so focused on throwing properly that drinking becomes an afterthought.
“There’s not a lot of down time,” he said of the fast-paced activity. “This isn’t bowling.”
Town Manager William Keegan reported a similar experience when attended an ax-throwing center in Florida earlier in the year.
“You become so fascinated with how to do it, that you don’t focus on anything else but that,” Keegan said. “We were so caught up trying to learn how to use the axe properly that it just caught our imagination the whole time.”
In addition to the company’s flagship Hanover operation, Crazy Axes operates a mobile unit consisting of four portable lanes mounted on a trailer which can be erected at remote sites, as was the case at a June outing at Lake Pearl in Wrentham.
According to the company’s website, youths aged nine and over are eligible to throw when accompanied by an adult, with staff instruction and supervision provided during the throw session. In addition, a short safety briefing is mandatory for newcomers.
Participants stand in lanes 12 feet from a circular target mounted on heavy structural poplar backing boards, though competition lanes featuring larger axes are 15 feet from fault line to target.
When playing competitively, scoring is based on a series of concentric circles, not unlike an archery target, with six points for a bullseye diminishing to 1 point for the outermost ring. The high scorer after 10 throws is declared the winner.
The Patriot Place location is current slated to open Oct. 29, according to business owner David Kulikowski, a champion axe thrower spearheading the Foxboro venture. Hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight.