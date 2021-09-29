Having deftly navigated a rocky road -- courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic -- for the past 18 months, Foxboro’s school bus managers are now passing the keys to new leadership.
According to Superintendent Amy Berdos, John MacLellan has been named the school department’s new transportation director. He will replace longtime director Dennis Fletcher, who plans to retire in November.
In addition, Berdos said, assistant transportation manager Kathy Crichton retired earlier this month.
Hired by Foxboro schools as a driver in December 2019, MacLellan also drives for BuzzBus, a private bus service in Norton, and operates his own disc jockey business, JohnnyMac Productions of Plainville.
“We’re really excited that he is going to be joining us in a different role,” Berdos said of MacLellan.
School business administrator William Yukna thanked both Fletcher and Crichton for their years of service pointing out that, as certified drivers, either could step in and fill routes if necessary.
“Obviously in a pinch they could do that,” Yukna said. “But the other side of it is they know what the drivers are facing on a daily basis, which I think is critical.”
Yukna characterized the transportation manager's post as a demanding role which typically goes unnoticed until problems occur.
“This is not a 180-day school year,” Yukna said. “We have summer programs, we do things with the recreation department, we do all of the athletics and field trips, and if something goes wrong it all goes to Dennis.”
Yukna told school committee members he was confident in MacLellan’s familiarity with Foxboro, adding that he understands the both the layout of the town street network and the complexities of transporting 1,800 students on a regular basis.
These include providing transportation services for local students attending both the Sage School and the Foxborough Regional Charter School.
“I think having somebody like John will help us to have a smooth transition,” Yukna said.
He added that school officials are currently interviewing for the assistant bus manager’s position, and hope to hire a replacement in time to train with Fletcher prior to his departure.
Fletcher, who joined Foxboro schools from the MBTA in 2009, said he was proud of what the transportation department had accomplished through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was one of the most challenging years in transportation history,” Fletcher said. “But we got through it, and I think we did an excellent job. We’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure the students are safe going to and from school.”
Although pandemic-related complications may have eased for local school bus drivers, other challenges remain. Among them is a well-chronicled lack of drivers that prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to mobilize the Massachusetts National Guard as interim bus drivers in some school districts.
Fletcher said that all of Foxboro’s school bus routes are currently staffed, but that substitute drivers are lacking.
“We’re always looking for help, so if anybody in town would like to come, please do,” he said.
For his part, MacLellan thanked Fletcher for his guidance and leadership.
“Obviously, I have big shoes to fill,” he said.