Boyden Library has a new senior youth services librarian.
Jessica Henderson, who started her new position at the library on Nov. 23, grew up in Providence where she and her siblings went to public schools. Henderson later went on to earn a master's degree in library and information science from the University of California, Los Angeles.
"Everyone has been wonderful about on-boarding. I appreciate that the Town Manager, Assistant Town Manager, Select Board, Library Trustees, and Friends of the Boyden Library all took the time to meet me," Henderson said.
She said she loves how dedicated the staff at Boyden are to public service and how they take the time to welcome and help every family who visits.
Previously, Henderson was the head of youth services at the Sharon Public Library. She enjoys working with youth of all ages, and especially loves reader advisory and the opportunity to help emerging readers find the right book.
"As the parent of 'tweens, I read a lot of graphic novels. Some favorites include the new graphic novel The Witches by Roald Dahl, Stargazing by Jen Wang, and Guts by Raina Telgemeier," Henderson said.
According to Boyden Library Director Manuel Leite, they had over 25 applications to fill the post. Leite said he worked with Kathy Bell-Harney (senior adult services librarian) and Mike Johns (assistant town manager) and made the hiring process much smoother than expected.
"During the interview process, Jessica showed leadership qualities that will reward the Boyden Library and Foxboro residents," Leite said when asked what made Henderson stand out from the other applicants.
"It's been great working with her. She shares the vision of the Boyden Library which connects our services to the entire Foxboro Community," Leite said.
Kacee Rimer, children’s library assistant said: "Jessica is wonderful. She’s enthusiastic, hard-working, and full of great ideas for the youth services department."
Henderson shared that she has lots of ideas for future programming such as outdoor Storytimes at different locations throughout Foxboro to highlight the town services and unique sports and entertainment culture when the weather gets warmer.
This summer, she plans to start online reading programs for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and Summer Reading. She plans to bring more programming for 'tweens and teens to the library.
"I am hoping to start a Signing Storytime on Zoom, performed by ASL Honor students from Foxboro High School. I am working with World Language Teacher Linda Cameron on this project," Henderson said.