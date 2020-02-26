To have an open discussion about mental health and addiction issues is not easy, yet it is crucial for many.
Kris Perry Long, business development director at Balance Recovery Center who has lived in Foxboro for 21 years, is one of the three members of a new show at Foxboro Cable Access called ‘The MAP’ — short for mental health and addiction podcast — which the hosts hope will bring those issues to the surface.
It was originally started by Andrew Bernstein and Kimberley Walsh about six months ago. Then they were joined by Long. The show invites different guests each week for the show, which airs Wednesdays at 11 a.m., to try to shed a light on issues around mental health and addiction.
Long said it’s not only a podcast for the Foxboro community. It’s for as many people as possible to obtain a better understanding of the importance of proper treatment.
“People need to be able to ask questions and get honest answers. There are many people out there that are misinformed and uneducated, it’s not their fault, it’s just really important to know all the facts and options,” Long said.
About eight years ago, Long requested that Foxboro police carry Narcan and she has also offered free Narcan training over the years. She also ran a support group in town for families who have loved ones suffering from substance abuse.
“By making myself visible on Facebook, or newspaper articles, and posting and sharing my phone number, people from our town as well as surrounding towns call for help. I do my best to help anyone and everyone,” she said.
Bernstein, the producer and moderator of the show, said it is important to use media to continue education and provide resources around this topic.
“Addiction runs in parts of my family, and I struggle personally with anxiety and depression. I want to use my background in media (podcast and TV) to help others,” Bernstein said. He is looking to have people reach out and seek more information about treating any mental health issues they may have.
He also believes mental health and addictions have to be viewed like any other disease, like heart disease or diabetes.
“While the stigma continues to be lifted, there is still judgment and stigma for the disease,” Bernstein said.
“From our first discussion, the executive director at Foxboro Cable Access Michael Webber sees our vision and has been incredibly helpful with the show. Additionally, Kris Long is involved with ‘the stakes are high’ event right in the Foxboro town center, and FCA is just a stone’s throw” from there, he said.
“The whole purpose of public access television is to provide an outlet for residents to create programming and foster community dialogue.
In my view, ‘The MAP’ is a perfect fit — Kris Long, Andy Bernstein, and Kimberley Walsh are discussing extremely important and complex issues that every community should be talking about,” Webber said.
He said each one of them comes to the conversation with different backgrounds and areas of expertise and they keep the conversations “real,” sharing the frustrations and the realities of those seeking help.
“An incredible resource for anyone trying to navigate mental health and addiction and also for the wider community to understand all the issues at a deeper level,” Webber said.
“I have been so fortunate to work with both Kristin and Andy on this project and I know we will make a difference together to build awareness and help diminish the stigma around mental health and addiction,” said Kimberley Walsh, J.D., one of the hosts who works at Brady’s Landing, a sober home for women on the Cape.
“This epidemic affects everyone from all walks of life and we hope that by building it locally we can gain traction and help spread the word across the country.”
Walsh said as a person in long-term recovery, she understands how difficult the journey can be.
“I hope that by sharing my experience, strength and hope with others, they too can experience some of the miracles of a life in recovery.”
You can find more about the program by going to ‘The MAP’ on Facebook. The program can be viewed through Foxboro Cable Access, video.fcatv.org, YouTube and on Spotify.