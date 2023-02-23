A hardworking family is bringing authentic flavors of Vietnam to Foxboro.
Phi Pham and Yeanie Bach, the couple who owns the Vietnamese restaurant Bánh Mì O’i in West Roxbury, opened their second location at 8 Wall St., in Foxboro last month.
Pham said Bánh Mi – meaning sandwiches — O’i — meaning hey — is a phrase they use in Vietnam when the street vendors come with a bicycle to sell sandwiches and people call for attention, calling out “O’i” to indicate they want to buy one.
Along with the food, Pham tries to make the restaurant as authentic as possible using lamp covers and strainers made of coconut leaves on the wall, items he bought from street vendors in August last year when they visited his mother’s hometown, Ben Tre, which is located in the Mekong Delta region of southern Vietnam and is famous for coconut trees and their produce.
Pham was born in America, but his parents are from Vietnam and his wife came to America one decade ago from Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, which is the economic heart of Vietnam. The couple began preparing to open their last year, but the plan was briefly put on hold when Bach learned she was pregnant.
“My first three months of pregnancy was driving me crazy so I could not do anything else. It slowed us down and we got everything delayed until I felt a little bit better at the end of last year,” she said. “We tried to open it as soon as possible because we received a lot of phone calls, Instagram and Facebook messages, and people kept asking when we were going to open.”
David McGue, of Foxboro, who ordered “Nashville Style Bánh Mì” to go said he already has visited the restaurant four times since its opening.
“I’ve been excited for this to open for a while. I heard about it before it started to open and have been really looking forward to it. I love Vietnamese food,” McGue said.
The restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches, pho, rice bowls and vermicelli – and in some cases creating a fusion between Vietnamese flavors and others closer to Foxboro.
Nashville Style Bánh Mì is the restaurant’s best-selling item, Pham said. The sandwich has hot chicken with a spread of house aioli, pickled medley, lettuce, jalapeno. The recipe comes from a personal experience – in 2019, Pham and his wife packed up their Toyota RAV4 and did a cross-country road trip in 23 days. One of their stops was Nashville, where Pham tasted a fantastic Nashville chicken recipe.
He tried many places locally to find a similar tasting chicken, but couldn’t find any to compare.
“Since my wife saw I was spending so much money on going out and finding these places because I am a food lover, she said ‘all right, why don’t we just do one in-house so we can save a little bit of money,” Pham said.
They did research and a lot of trials and when they released Nashville Style Bánh Mì in the West Roxbury location which they had opened on in July 2022, for just one week as a trial run, but regular requests to bring it back to the rotation gave it a permanent place as a chef’s special on the menu.
Pham said they decided to open a Foxboro location after the building’s landlord Nick Politsopoulos ate at their West Roxbury location dozens of times.
“He said his parents are retiring and are closing the store. He said they have an open space and asked ‘I think your food is great, would you want to expand down to Foxboro?” Pham said, which led to a tour of Foxboro and the location. am checked out the location “It’s very small, it’s very clean, and there are a lot of locals. It’s very much like home compared to a big city. It is a small city vibes and we said let’s go down there and it worked out.”
Politsopoulos said the restaurant is a perfect fit for Foxboro.
“Phil and Yeanie are both amazing people with a strong passion for what they do and I knew they would be a great fit in Foxboro and was elated when they said yes to opening a location in town,” Politsopoulos said. “We know they’re going to be loved and accepted in this beautiful town and can’t wait until they open with their full menu.”
Kay Andberg, a Foxboro resident, said she is thrilled the town has a Vietnamese restaurant and she has been to Bánh Mì O’i twice already because their sandwiches are delicious.
“The staff are very welcoming, friendly, and glad to answer any questions. I mentioned that many people might not know that they sold sandwiches and I learned that Bánh Mì actually means sandwich,” Andberg said.
Andberg said she went inside to order but knows that you can do so online and can easily customize your order to add or delete any toppings.
“I ask for no jalapeños on my Classic Cold Cut Bánh Mì. I can’t wait to taste the Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan rice bowl,” Andberg said.
The restaurant has a total staff of seven, mostly family members, including Pham’s parents Sandy and Vincent Pham and Bach’s mother Lien Bui.
To learn more visit their website: banhmioi.cafe