In a year characterized by widespread social isolation, a new World War II memorial at the corner of South and Mill streets helped deliver a welcome shot of inspiration, according to Ally Rodriguez, Foxboro’s veteran’s services director.
“It was a fantastic day,” Rodriguez said of the late-October dedication ceremony. “The rain held off just enough to get the ceremony in. I’m so glad we were able to do this.”
The modest ceremony — which culminated a month-long program to recognize Foxboro’s surviving World War II vets — was among the highlights recounted by Rodriguez during a post-mortem on the prior year’s veterans’ activities.
Delivering her remarks to selectmen in a Zoom format, Rodriguez last week said the COVID-19 pandemic has made her job especially challenging in recent months.
Because her clientele trends towards elderly veterans, Rodriguez said that trying to arrange for remote engagements has been difficult, more so when town hall and other municipal buildings were closed to the public.
“Technology is just not their forte,” she said. “What generally would take me two days to file a VA claim was taking me two weeks. It was a trying time for all of us.”
With town hall now open on a limited basis, Rodriguez currently accepts in-person appointments, with social distancing and sanitizing protocols strictly observed.
She characterized her role as veterans’ director as helping educate veterans on the availability of federal, state and local benefits, providing case management services when needed, assisting with VA disability claims and medical facilities, and serving as a liaison with educational, employment and medical professionals.
In this capacity, Rodriguez is assisted by Keri McKenzie, hired last October to replace Lisa Plante, who is attending the firefighter’s academy. McKenzie came to Foxboro from Bridgewater State University, where she served as VA certifying official.
Benefits for veterans range from deployment bonuses for active-duty personnel to burial services and survivor benefits for those facing end-of-life scenarios.
“If you are a wartime veteran and you have not received your ‘welcome-home’ bonus, please stop in,” she said. “I have some money for you.”
Rodriguez said she also coordinates a twice-monthly veterans’ forum at the local Council on Aging, as well as helping organize community events and other traditional patriotic ceremonies which last year included virtual gatherings on both Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“It was different,” she recalled. “It’s not what I wanted, but it was the way these events had to happen.”
More specifically, Rodriguez said the Foxboro veterans’ office during 2020 processed 60 service-related disability claims, 7 out-of-state claims, 17 burial claims, 10 educational claims, 12 welcome-home bonuses and 6 annuity applications.
In addition, the veterans’ office also supports 34 active recipients under the state Chapter 115 program, which provides financial aid for food, shelter/housing, clothing, and medical care to veterans and their dependents on limited incomes. In 2020, she said, Foxboro distributed $178, 658 in those payments, 75 percent of which will be reimbursed by the state.
Rodriguez also thanked members of the town’s Veteran Services Advisory Committee
“They are a sounding board [and] they make me aware of veterans in the community who are in need but who don’t want to come forward, for whatever reason,” she said. “They are my eyes and ears out in the public.”
Thanking Rodriguez for her presentation, selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman described her as “a ball of energy” who works tirelessly on behalf of local veterans.