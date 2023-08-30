For now, at least, school officials preparing for next Tuesday’s start of classes say there are no indications of an 11th-hour enrollment influx stemming from a state program to house up to 93 migrant families in Foxboro.
Briefing school committee members on the evolving situation Tuesday evening, Superintendent Amy Berdos said administrators are making provisions for any new arrivals, but expected the impact on Foxboro schools will be limited.
Although no one can foresee with certainty, Berdos said that a neighboring district already housing 54 migrant families has enrolled just five students, all at the elementary level. And of the five families that arrived in Foxboro on Monday, none had school-age children.
This would affirm the observations of local and state officials that children are more likely to be of preschool age.
That said, Berdos indicated the state has committed to reimbursing school districts for costs related to migrant enrollments on a per-pupil basis.
Noting that well-meaning townspeople have reached out to both school and municipal officials seeking ways to assist the newcomers, Berdos counseled patience at this point.
“What we’re saying is continue to be patient because we are getting information as it comes in,” she said. “And we want to make sure we are able to support them in a way that makes the most sense.”
Berdos’ comments follow last week’s announcement that the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities is renting rooms at a local hotel to serve as long-term temporary housing for as many as 93 migrant families, most of which are expected to be Haitian.
The placements are expected to last through June 2024, Berdos said, with families arriving on a rolling basis in upcoming weeks.
Earlier this month, Gov. Maura declared a state of emergency because of the ongoing migrant situation and Massachusetts’ overburdened shelter system.
That emergency declaration also enabled the governor to appeal to the president for disaster relief funding, which could include money for emergency housing, food and water.
In accordance with the state mandate, the town has established a task force to formulating strategies ensuring the well-being and health of individuals arriving under the Massachusetts Right-to-Shelter Law.
Foxboro is one of many communities required to come to the aid of those who have been forced from their homes, according to Acting Town Manager Paige Duncan.
Migrant families also are being housed in Mansfield and Norton, officials said earlier this week.
Collaborative efforts with local and regional non-profit organizations, as well as the regional transit authority, were held this week to address the needs of the incoming families, Duncan said, adding the town is working closely with local legislators to identify support in terms of funding, supplies and resources.
“The Town of Foxboro will do its duty to provide for the health and wellness of those arriving under the Massachusetts Right to Shelter Law,” she added.
Meanwhile, Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said he and Building Commissioner Scott Shippey will ensure that any temporary housing facilities meet all proper fire and life safety codes, “and we will work diligently to ensure that proper public health services are provided.”
Public Health Nurse and Deputy Fire Chief Tom Kenvin, the chief of the department’s emergency medical services, are meeting with area hospitals and healthcare providers to ensure that there are services for expectant mothers. The town is also working to increase its available translation services, according to Duncan.