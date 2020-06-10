In the big scheme of things, having your senior year upended by a global health crisis isn’t the worst thing that could happen, members of this year’s graduating class at Foxboro High School were told last week.
In remarks to her classmates, National Honor Society President Anna Marcucella suggested the COVID-19 pandemic which put an unexpected coda on their four years at Foxboro High, will never define the Class of 2020.
“I think a great lesson to be learned from this is to roll with the punches and do the most with what you have,” Marcucella said. “We may not have gotten what we were expecting at the end of our high school careers, but c’est la vie — that’s life.”
Marcucella was among four student speakers who delivered remarks as part of a virtual Class Night broadcast, which aired last Thursday night.
The broadcast, produced by Foxboro Cable Access with segments recorded in advance on a stage set erected at the high school, tried to faithfully recreate Class Night traditions and generally followed a conventional script.
But the unique format also allowed for some creative touches. In particular, the broadcast commenced with a video tribute to the Class of 2020 featuring both personal accolades and heartfelt goodbyes from staff and faculty members.
One segment — a Zoom-inspired screen matrix portraying guidance department staffers holding homemade signs congratulating seniors on their accomplishments — perfectly captured the unprecedented circumstances surrounding Foxboro High School’s 145th commencement.
In keeping with tradition, the virtual ceremonies opened with an a capella rendition of the National Anthem by senior Grace Groves and the Pledge of Allegiance led by class secretary Josh Bertumen.
On behalf of the yearbook staff, senior Ryanne McGowan then announced that the 2020 yearbook would be dedicated to technology education teacher John Aurecchia, who is retiring this year.
The Class Night program itself was dedicated to history teacher Todd Kaeser in an emotional tribute offered by his son, senior James Kaeser.
“I know that [my father] has impacted the lives of everyone who has had him as a teacher,” the younger Kaeser said.
Also recognized for a long career in public education was outgoing school committee member Beverley Lord, who prior to seeking elected office was a foreign language teacher at Foxboro High School for 26 years.
“Ms. Lord has been an enthusiastic cheerleader and energetic force for the students of Foxboro and will be missed,” class president Sam Belanger said.
In addition to Marcucella, students delivering formal speeches included co-salutatorians Ryan Proulx and Naomi Pham, as well as class secretary Kristian Andersen.
“On March 13, getting a phone call to say we were getting an unplanned two-week vacation seemed great,” Andersen observed. “Little did we know that would be our last day at Foxboro High School and 2-1/2 months later we find ourselves watching this speech from our living rooms instead of being together in the gym.”
Proulx and Pham offered similar sentiments, with Proulx thanking friends and faculty members who have been particularly influential and Pham comparing high school memories to camera rolls and Snapchat flashbacks.
“The past few months have made it clearer to me how much we are strengthened and encouraged by [our] experiences and relationships,” Pham said. “They are what make life so interesting and vibrant.”
Award winners:In addition to those scholarships handed out during a separate Scholarship Night broadcast on June 2, a number of seniors were recognized for academic and athletic accomplishments.
Superintendent Amy Berdos presented the Certificate of Excellence Award to valedictorian Amy Traianou, who she characterized as a “scholar, athlete and a valuable member of the community.”
Other seniors rounding out the Top 10 for the Class of 2020 included Proulx and Pham, Brooke Connolly, Sasha Hussein, James Kaeser, Marcela Klofac, Ronald MacLellan, Jamie Notarangelo and Sara Scardocci.
Berdos was followed by Foxboro High School Principal Diana Myers-Pachla, who presented the Mass. School Administrators Achievement Award to Antonia Carbone, praising her character and personal integrity.
“She is an exceptional young woman — easily in the top 1 percent of students I have ever known,” Myers-Pachla said.
Senior medallions for academic excellence were presented by high school department heads. Among those honored were:
Margaret Stone, art; Brooke Connolly, business; Naomi Pham, AP Literature; Olivia McAndrews, family and consumer studies; Naomi Pham, mathematics; Marsela Leverone, music; Sasha Hussain, science; Sam Belanger, social studies; Jack Kahler, special education; Ryan Proulx, technical education; Sara Addeche and James Kaeser, wellness; and Antonia Carbone, world language.
Music department head Cami Tedoldi announced recipients of the 2020 music awards — with the Orchestra Award going to Grace Light and Marcela Klofac; the John Philip Sousa Concert Band Award presented to Kyle Aubuchon and Marsela Leverone; the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award given to Dimitri Davis, Grace Morrison, Tessa Udden and Grace Grove; and the Choir Award going to Anya Doherty and Jacob Parkman.
World language department head Christine Smith (who along with faculty member Kristen D’Errico served as senior class advisors) singled out four seniors for proficiency in French — Yadhirys Beato, Grace Grove, Marcela Klofac and Anya Doherty.
Awards presented by athletic director Joseph Cusack included the 2020 Scholar/Athlete Awards to Ryan Proulx and Jaime Notarangelo, the Joe Heinricher Blue & Gold Award to Yara Fawaz and Joseph Cusack, the Alvin Stewart School Spirit Award to T.J. Perry and the Warrior of the Year Award as to athletes to Abby Hassman and Shayne Kerrigan.
In addition, Assistant Principal Andrew Servideo presented Hassman with the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award, while Myers-Pachla presented student leadership awards to class officers Sam Belanger, Dimitri Davis, Kristian Andersen and Josh Bertumen.
(Individual academic and athletic awards announced in the Class Night broadcast were picked up by graduates as Sunday’s drive-thru commencement ceremony.)
Earlier in the program, Assistant Principal Beth Sylvia had recognized seniors who will be enlisting in the armed forces, including Tim Heaney, Shayne Hodson, Benjamin P. Kelly and Joe McGuire, each of whom will be headed for Marine Corps boot camp.
In addition, Sylvia said, Adrianna Moran will be enlisting in the Air Force, Jeremy Morani in the Army, and four seniors will be attending college on ROTC scholarships: Sam Belanger (Air Force), Shakira Ketant (Army National Guard), T.J. Perry (Navy) and Katie Welitoff (Army).
“We thank you for your service,” Sylvia said.