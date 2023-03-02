Nominations are now being accepted for the third annual Rodman Awards to honor community leaders, businesses, students, organizations and public service leaders who have made an impact on the communities they serve.
The awards will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, formerly known as the Orpheum.
Nominations are being accepted for individuals who live or work Norfolk County and will be accepted until March 31.
Those accepted for nomination will be invited to attend the live event on May 17.
Nominations categories include:
- The Billy Elliot Award for creating youth opportunities.
- The Matilda Award for a youth leader who energizes others by giving back, making a difference and using their voice for positive change.
- You Can’t Stop The Beat Award for a senior citizen leader or one who works closely with seniors.
- Dreamed A Dream Award for the one who created something big and bold for their community.
- Footloose Award for a community leader who has made a heroic impact on local life.
- The Producers Award for an innovative civic leader.
- School of Rock Award for an outstanding Arts/Drama or Music Teacher 2022/2023.
- Hamilton Award for someone who builds bridges from history to the present.
- The Sequel Award for the one who never stops giving back, to their industry, their school, their community & their friends.
- Best Supporting Role Award for a person who is always there to lend a helping hand, go the extra mile, makes a difference and expects nothing in return
- You’re Never Fully Dressed without a Smile Award for a community cheerleader, someone who works to make the community better with their energy, enthusiasm and spirit.
Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Rodman Awards as well.
All proceeds from the event will go towards raising capital for the continued betterment of the beloved historical theater.
To make a nomination or buy a ticket to the event, visit www.orphuem.org.