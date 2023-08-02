The Norfolk County district attorney’s office has been awarded more than $96,000 in federal grant money to support violence prevention and community engagement.
The $96,330 grant is among nearly $1.5 million given to district attorneys' offices and state police to support public safety efforts during the summer and fall when violent crimes often peaks, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Maura Healey announced the grants under the Safe Communities Initiative on Monday during an appearance in Worcester.
The Safer Communities Initiative takes an innovative approach to addressing community violence by requiring district attorneys' offices to dedicate half of their awarded funds to projects aimed at prevention, intervention and diversion programming, according to the governor’s office.
The remainder of the funds is intended to support enforcement and prosecution. In addition, a portion of the funds received by state police will support youth programming.
“The Safer Communities grant program invests in the success of strong partnerships, and underscores the importance of a team approach to the prevention, intervention and enforcement strategies needed to improve community safety and reach at-risk youth,” Healey said in a statement.
“No single agency can do it alone,” Healey said, “but working as partners, across disciplines and jurisdictions, we can make meaningful changes in young people’s lives.”
The Safer Communities Initiative has proven to be successful in reducing crime in prior years, according to the governor.
Grant-funded enforcement efforts conducted in partnership between state police and local police resulted in the removal of 95 illegally possessed firearms from Massachusetts communities and the seizure of approximately 44,000 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 2,900 grams of cocaine and crack and 4,000 grams of marijuana, according to state police data from July through December 2022.