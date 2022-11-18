From left, Firefighter Richard McDonagh (Ret.), Firefighter/Paramedic Corey Shepardson, Lt. Jeffery Badger (Ret.), Lt. Scott Langille, Capt. George McKinnon, Capt. Joshua Langille and Fire Chief Christopher Coleman pose for a photo at the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Awards. All are with the North Attleboro Fire Department except Shepardson, who is with the Foxboro Fire Department.