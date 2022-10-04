The annual celebration of all things cranberry and autumn is slated to return to Patriot Place this month.
Ocean Spray’s 12th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
The free event will feature a cranberry harvest, family-friendly activities and appearances by New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot and team cheerleaders.
The cranberry harvest will be held at the bog behind Bass Pro Shops from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., giving visitors an inside look at a cranberry harvest and the opportunity to go on informational bog walks with Ocean Spray experts.
For a complete schedule of events and additional details, visit Patriot-Place.com/FallHarvest.