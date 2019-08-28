An off-duty Foxboro firefighter and paramedic was among the first-responders credited with saving the life of a Norton man who is believed to have suffered a heart attack.
Firefighter Michael Whelahan is a neighbor of the 54-year-old victim, who fell unconscious around 5 p.m. Tuesday at his home at Norton Estate mobile home park, according to Norton police Lt. Todd Jackson.
Norton Police Lt. Thomas Petersen, who was working a detail paid for by the Xfinity Center at the entrance to the mobile home park, quickly responded and was first to arrive on scene.
Slipknot was playing at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield adjacent to the mobile home park.
Officers Jarrad Morse and Bryan King also responded.
“All collaborated in performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator from one of the police cruisers before additional rescue personnel arrived. The victim then got a pulse back and began spontaneous breathing on his own,” Jackson said.
On arrival, Norton firefighters Ed Burgess and Tom Schmidt gave the victim oxygen for a short time before he opened his eyes and began looking around, Jackson said.
Firefighters Lt. Robert Wood, Ryan Hughes and Nicholas Dyer placed the man on a monitor before he returned to having a normal heart rhythm and began speaking coherently, according to Jackson.
The patient was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
“The teamwork involved, including the dispatchers getting important information and giving updates, made a difference in saving this resident’s life,” Jackson said.
The victim’s name was not released.