Foxboro Police Sgt. David Foscaldo hasn’t yet mastered the art of leaping tall buildings in a single bound.
But when it comes to traffic safety, the 20-year department veteran is considered a hero by the American Automobile Association.
Foscaldo accepted the AAA’s “Traffic Safety Hero Award” for 2019 Tuesday night at Town Hall, with colleagues and family members looking on.
According to John Paul, manager of traffic safety for AAA Northeast, the award was established about 10 years ago to recognize individuals who contributed to improving safety on public roads and highways.
Past recipients have included public works officials and even school crossing guards, though most have been police officers, he said.
“When we heard about you we weren’t quite sure we believed it all,” Paul said before presenting the award to Foscaldo, a 1994 graduate of Foxboro High School who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University and a master’s in criminal justice administration from Western New England College.
Police Chief Michael Grace, who nominated Foscaldo for the traffic safety hero award, commended the shift supervisor for his professionalism, work ethic and sense of fair play.
“I just wanted to bring light to what Dave brings to this department and this town,” Grace said. “He goes all out, every shift, all the time. I think I’ve seen him yawn once.”
According to Grace, Foscaldo in 2019 has written 12.5 percent of all tickets issued by the department, including 23 percent of all criminal complaints resulting from motor vehicle stops and 30 percent of monetary tickets issued.
Over the span of his entire career, Foscaldo has written more than 6,000 motor vehicle complaints. And since being promoted to a supervisory role three years ago, he also has been responsible for overseeing a shift staffed by 4-5 officers each day.
“If you look at the numbers it’s staggering,” Grace said.
It wasn’t the first time Foscaldo has been commended for meritorious performance. In 2011 he received the department’s prestigious Life Saving Medal for his response to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in which a young woman was ejected from a minivan and had to be located in the woods in darkness.
Town Manager William Keegan also praised Foscaldo for the energy and initiative he brings to the local police department.
“I can’t think of a better leader than Dave Foscaldo,” Keegan said. “He certainly leads by example in this area [traffic safety].”
Foscaldo wasn’t the only person from Foxboro honored this year by AAA Northeast. Last spring, Foxboro High School students Drew Young and Amanda O’Neill were named grand prize winners of a traffic safety poster and video contest sponsored by the cooperative.
Young and O’Neill’s video entry, a public service announcement on distracted driving, can be viewed on YouTube.
AAA’s Northeast Region includes Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.