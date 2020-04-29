Having addressed numerous operational challenges stemming from recent coronavirus-fueled service shutdowns, town officials are now girding for a round of belt-tightening compelled by dwindling revenues.
Towards that end, selectmen on Tuesday threw their support behind a scaled-back budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1. This plan replaces a proposed budget endorsed by selectmen last month, before officials had recognized the extent to which the current health crisis would affect municipal revenue.
Based on assumptions that combined revenues will shrink by nearly $2.5 million from initial estimates, the new plan reduces spending from levels originally proposed for fiscal 2021, but would still result in 3-percent budget growth.
Town Manager William Keegan characterized the re-budget as a conservative approach to bridging looming financial shortfalls. But he conceded it reflects a series of “educated guesses,” with no guarantees for a rapid economy recovery after health-related restrictions are lifted.
“All of this is a temporary measure to get us through an emergency situation,” said Keegan, who predicted the town’s strong financial position will enable it to weather the fiscal storm, at least during fiscal 2021. “If somebody has a better plan I’m all ears.”
Though still subject to change, Keegan’s proposed re-budget anticipates declines in new growth revenue of $250,000, local receipts of $924,600 and state aid payments of $1.31 million, the latter a 14-percent reduction.
Much of the projected decline results from state-imposed limits on public gatherings and related restrictions on bars and restaurant which, in turn, have reduced hotel and meals tax payments. Similar factors include the cancellation of several concerts and large-scale events planned for Gillette Stadium this summer.
Broadly speaking, Keegan proposes to plug the projected $2.5 million budget shortfall -- partly by shaving $1.75 million from planned spending increases and partly by tapping into the town’s financial reserves.
To help get there, Keegan and Finance Director George Samia recommend a qualified hiring freeze that eliminates a variety of new positions included in the original fiscal 2021 budget.
They also suggest scrapping $875,600 in capital spending for vehicle replacement and other big-ticket items, postponing the West Street dam replacement for at least a year, and deferring $1 million in scheduled payments on pension and benefit obligations owed to present and future retirees.
With a robust local economy generating ample revenue in recent years, the town has embraced an aggressive payment schedule to fully fund these retiree obligations which have been a financial millstone for many Bay State communities.
Because of that, Keegan suggested the town could safely skip a payment in fiscal 2021 and possibly even double up the following year to get back on track.
But selectmen David Feldman, who portrayed the accelerated payments as central to the town’s fiscal strategy, called this a “dangerous precedent,” adding that a partial payment would be better than nothing.
While holding his ground, Keegan pledged to revisit the matter next fall should circumstances permit.
Meanwhile, as fiscal 2020 rolls to a close, Keegan said that Foxboro expects to close the books at or near budget, thanks largely to stronger-than-anticipated revenues collected through the first nine months of the fiscal year.
By the time COVID-related shortfalls started to hit, the town already was comfortably ahead of its revenue targets, Keegan explained.
The re-budget plan, which was scheduled to be reviewed Wednesday night by the Advisory Committee, will be submitted to voters at the annual Town Meeting which has been postponed to June 15.
Given the town’s reliance on local receipts, Feldman said he hoped to see state and federal officials move forward with plans to ease some of those restrictions currently in place.
“It’s really important to get the economy opened back up,” he said.