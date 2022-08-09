In the midst of what the state has labeled a severe drought, public works officials are finalizing plans for a major water main install linking Foxboro’s Sprague Road wells with the Witch Pond treatment plant near the Plainville town line.
The Sprague Road pumping facility, fed by three groundwater wells, is one of four well fields operated by the town -- – and the only one without on-site treatment capabilities, save the addition of chlorine -- according to public works director Christopher Gallagher.
To rectify that situation, the proposed water main would reroute water from the Sprague Road wells, located off South Street, to the Witch Pond treatment plant on Cedar Street roughly three miles away.
That plant, which opened in 2008, was designed to remove iron and manganese, which can cause discoloration of tap water, especially during intermittent flushing or other system disruptions.
Gallagher said this week the lengthy water main installation, which is expected to cost $6 million, would still be more cost-effective than constructing a dedicated treatment plant at Sprague Road.
“Instead of spending what could be $12 to $15 million on a treatment plant at Sprague Road this is a less expensive option,” he told conservation officials Monday night.
Costs of the water main project will be borne collectively by ratepayers and will not affect the town’s tax rate, Gallagher added during a public hearing on the project.
The hearing was necessary because the proposed installation will encroach on intermittent streams and wetland areas at several points, as well as the Wading River crossing, according to Alexandra Gaspar, an environmental scientist with Weston & Sampson, an engineering firm with offices in Foxboro hired to consult on the project.
Gaspar said that extra precautions will be taken to contain trench material and other runoff from contaminating sensitive areas during different phases of construction.
Another challenge will involve crossing Interstate 495 at the South Street overpass, with the water main suspended beneath the bridge deck between the huge steel I-beams. Gallagher said the highway crossing has been in the planning stages with state transportation engineers for nearly two years.
He said project will likely be put out to bid this fall, with construction commencing next spring, contingent upon contractor and supply availability, and take “the majority of the summer” before completion.
“We think we’re finally there,” Gallagher said. “We have our 100-percent submittals, so unless something drastic comes from them, we’ll be ready to move it forward this fall.”
He also said it has yet to be determined whether work will start at Sprague Road and work towards the Plainville town line, or vice versa, with Conservation Agent Jane Pierce strongly supporting the second option.
Either way, Gallagher pledged to try and minimize disruptions for residents living along South and Cedar streets, as well as for motorists using the roads during construction.
In response to a question from Ken Porter of Cedar Lane, Gallagher said that sections of pipe are typically stored in a handful of locations along the route, then laid out by the side of the road several days in advance for subsequent installation when trenches are dug.
Likewise addressing concerns raised by Joanne Fraser of South Street, Gallagher said that DigSafe would be on site to clearly mark any gas mains and other subsurface utilities as work crews continue to make progress.
The hearing was continued to the commission’s next meeting on Aug. 22.